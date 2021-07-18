Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Human beings are the real ‘variant of concern’

In the last few months, as we’ve watched U.S. cases of COVID-19 infection drop, the dialogue has shifted to a near-continuous news cycle of reporting on numerous SARS-CoV-2 “variants of concern.” Mutations — which, by the way, occur on a regular basis in just about every species — often don’t amount to anything. But every so often one arises that is significantly different. Variants of concern are specific mutations that are either more contagious or more severe in the disease they cause — or perhaps both.
(As an aside, I’m very happy that we’ve stopped naming variants after places. Just because it was identified somewhere doesn’t mean that it arose there, and it shouldn’t imply that a country caused it. Our first attempts at nonplace-based naming didn’t go so well and needed revision. It’s fairly obvious that “delta” rolls off the tongue far better than “B.1.617.2.”)
It’s important to understand this, because the conversation around variants often strongly implies that variants of concern may have powers that they don’t actually have — for example, vaccine resistance. Contagiousness, severity and vaccine resistance are different concepts, even if they might affect each other in some cases. So far the variant that has received the lion’s share of attention — the delta variant — appears to be more contagious (meaning it spreads easier in unimmunized populations), but doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease (meaning you’re not more likely to require hospitalization or intensive care). And there’s no evidence that our current authorized vaccines are ineffective against it.
Still, headlines and news reports can leave us with mistaken impressions, and I frequently hear “the delta variant” being used with the implication that any rise in cases is largely due to the emergence of these mutated viruses, and that there is little we can do against these variants popping up.
This is far from the truth. I think it’s fairly clear that while there is increased spread from variants such as delta, there is absolutely no evidence that our prevention and control measures don’t work against it.
There is a variant that we should be blaming, but it’s not the virus — it’s human behavior.
With the advent of widely-available vaccines, we’ve also seen loosening of restrictions. This is not necessarily unrealistic. Living in Dane County, where (as of this writing) over two-thirds of the total population, over three-quarters of the adults, and 97% of those over age 65 are fully immunized, it’s pretty clear that any vaccine-susceptible variant is going to have a difficult time spreading. And for those who we can’t immunize, or can’t immunize yet (such as children under 12), they benefit as well, thanks to adults stepping up and getting immunized. Every person immunized out there is a victory for each of us, as I’ve noted before.
However, the work is not done. In Wisconsin as a whole, those above numbers are more around 50% of the total population — even less nationally, with some parts of the country shockingly low. Some of those areas with rates in the 20% to 40% range are currently experiencing significant outbreaks, while at the same time also forgoing distancing, masking and so forth.
Unfortunately, the significant drop in cases thanks to immunization has also led to a rush to drop restrictions entirely and prematurely. We’re seeing the consequences of our societal failure to “finish the job” by maintaining cautious, reasonable precautions while continuing to immunize as many as possible. And this is summertime. What happens in the fall and winter when viral spread is usually worse? And when our yet-unimmunized younger children return to schools without the protections and precautions they deserve thanks to loud, politicized, anti-science views winning out over reasoned caution?
So there’s definitely a variant of concern at work here: It’s us. And the mutation that will set us back is our haste to drop everything, unwillingness to cautiously ease back, and the continued, deliberate, and partisan spread of misinformation that continues to leave much of the population unimmunized and vulnerable.
But it’s a variant that is completely in our control to change. Will we?
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
