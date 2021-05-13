Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Hope requires us to have 'herd' the right things

“Almost normal” — that’s what May 1 felt like. That morning, I ran the first non-virtual, “regular” road race I had done in well over a year, complete with race numbers and water stops. Immediately thereafter, I was at Breese Stevens Field, taking in my first live-attendance Forward Madison game since 2019. It was a gloriously warm day, to boot — and it felt good.
It wasn’t completely business as usual, of course. I wore a mask at the start and end of the race, and when passing someone closer than 6 feet. The soccer game featured distanced seating groups, and everyone in the stands was wearing masks. But still, these events… happened.
Why was this possible? Public Health Madison & Dane County has steadily loosened restrictions over the last several weeks, due to two key factors: one, our community has been excellent at adhering to mitigation measures (e.g. masks, distancing, hand hygiene), and two, we are becoming immunized at a steady rate, enthusiastically and willingly. As rates dropped, a science-based approach permitted an easing back on restrictions. This is, to wit, why we can have nice things.
This isn’t necessarily the case in all communities, however, and it worries me to see what appears to be far more rash, hasty “all or none” approaches. It may be a feeling of being too far from an achievable goal — and I can’t say I blame people when they see headlines about “herd immunity” requiring a distant-appearing 80 or 90% immunization. It’s not surprising people start to rationalize dropping mask mandates in schools, not recognizing that there is still some risk to children, and even more to the adults around them.
Epidemiologically speaking, herd immunity is a valid and important concept, but perhaps we should focus elsewhere. Sir John Bell of the University of Oxford (whom I have heard interviewed multiple times on the excellent BBC Newscast podcast) recently pointed out how close we are to a “tipping point.”
He took three countries: Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of when I write this, the percentage of the population that has had at least one dose of COVID vaccine is 60%, 53% and 46%, respectively, while the cases per 100,000 in the last seven days are one, three and 12, respectively. His key point was that only about 14 percentage points separate Israel and the U.S. in terms of immunizations, but the difference in case rate is twelvefold. He argues that there appears to be a “sweet spot” somewhere approaching 60% where the case rates plummet dramatically — and that’s where we should be calling attention.
And this is the key point — we CAN do this by keeping up measures for just a bit longer, making small but progressive improvements and encouraging voluntary and enthusiastic immunizations. Legislatures, school boards, public health agencies: please don’t drop mitigation measures too quickly. Do it gradually and carefully. Otherwise we will risk going in the wrong direction, and harm the health and well-being of our friends, neighbors and communities in the process. Freedom comes with great responsibilities.
And as I write this, the FDA has just authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 years and above. It’s remarkably protective, well-tested for safety, and will be one more strong contributor to “almost normal” in our communities everywhere. Please give strong consideration to immunizing your child — it’s part of keeping them and those around them safe and able to return to what we want to be able to do again.
I think last year we all wished for a miracle, whisking us to the other side of a vast, dangerous, storm-tossed ocean. It didn’t happen quite that fast, but it’s a miracle nonetheless. I think of Seamus Heaney’s oft-quoted poem The Cure At Troy (“where hope and history rhyme”), which also contains less-well-known, but apt lines:
So hope for a great sea-change
On the far side of revenge.
Believe that a further shore
Is reachable form here.
Believe in miracles
And cures and healing wells.
Call miracle self-healing:
The utter, self-revealing
Double-take of feeling.
Because, if I may paraphrase, I think we’re on the verge of a moment:
Where hope and science rhyme.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
