Last month, I had the privilege of visiting the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. I spent hours wandering through galleries filled with incredible artwork, including remarkably well-known ones, dramatically placed in prominent places befitting their fame. However, in room 63, a relatively obscure painting high above a doorway caught my eye.
This painting, called “Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints” by Santi di Tito (1536–1603), is at first glance thematically very similar to countless Renaissance paintings: the Virgin Mary with the Christ Child accompanied by a cast of varying characters. In the Uffizi alone, there are many works on this subject, to the point that counting could become exhausting.
Admittedly, I now notice a certain subset of these paintings more than I used to due to my friend and colleague Dr Perri Klass, who collects images of Madonnas who are reading with their children. She finds these compelling because they are one of the few depictions in premodern art of children being read to. Her love for them has now attuned my eyes to looking for them.
This particular image (which she did not yet have) stood out even more. Not only is the Madonna holding a book and showing it to her child; Christ is standing on her lap, looking at the book and clearly pointing at it, referencing it. It depicts a moment of "joint attention," where a parent and child are both observing the same thing. The child’s face also has an expression of curiosity and interest in the book, and the implication is that there is some element of familiarity and recognition of what this object is. There is even a hint at some eager anticipation that shared reading aloud may soon follow.
This type of careful observation of human engagement — even in a static image — is central to the kind of work we do countless times a day in medicine. There is much which can be learned about a child’s development, a parent’s interaction style, the health of the relationship between members of a family — something called "relational health" — and more, all through skilled, careful, intentional observation. In fact, some medical training programs now bring trainees to art museums to teach these techniques.
Observation of a patient and family begins the moment we walk into a clinic or hospital room, not merely when we begin our physical exam. It encompasses body language, where people are in a room, where they are looking, and so on. Of course, we would do well to not forget that our own actions are also being observed and assessed, perhaps with less intentionality — or perhaps not.
This kind of work should be present in each and every interaction we have with patients, yet it faces significant headwinds. Most notably, ever-decreasing visit lengths are a challenge, and an increasing documentation burden (the famed electronic medical record “death of a thousand clicks”) draw our attention and gaze away from our patients, to the detriment of allowing us to observe well.
One route to protect and promote the use of careful observation with patients is the Reach Out and Read program, which trains clinicians to discuss and support shared book reading between parents and their young children. (As many know, I am deeply involved with this program, as is Dr. Klass, its national medical director. Is it any surprise she enjoys finding images of reading Madonnas?)
While Reach Out and Read is centrally a literacy promotion program and quietly a parenting support program, it is even more subtly also a route to helping our nascent and experienced clinicians alike to learn, maintain and grow our necessary skills of observation. This beautiful moment of joint attention over sharing a book, which is played out in countless homes throughout our world, was deemed important enough for di Tito to not only depict it, but to assign it to the Madonna and Child.
Nurturing shared reading is far more powerful than one might think. When it presents itself, notice it, behold it and value it for what it means.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
