As I write this, our nation faces challenges that are difficult to reconcile with our professed ideals and values. Children — right in the United States — are routinely bearing the brunt of both official and unofficial policies that marginalize, discriminate and harm.
Some is direct — hunger, lack of shelter and fear for safety play havoc with both body and mind. Yet other challenges erode the well-being of parents, thereby dismantling children’s strongest protective factors amid adversity. A lack of support, food, health care and more not only damage those adults, but also their children. As we renege on our promises to protect families, the long-term consequences are increasingly dire.
At this point, you might think I am referring to migrant children and families, afflicted by appalling policies ranging from asylum metering, family separation and the prolonged detention of unaccompanied minors — all with the apparent intention of making our nation unwelcoming. The fact that they still come tells you something about what they’re fleeing.
These are all indeed significant, and irrespective of the larger debate, it is deeply clear that:
• No amount of detention is safe for a child;
• Children fleeing violence have a right to seek asylum in the United States;
• Children must be guaranteed basic humanitarian standards, essential services and resources when in federal custody and post-release; and
• Children should never be separated from family unless determined by a competent family court.
All of these points are clearly and carefully articulated policy of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
However, my opening words were not only about this intercurrent crisis. When commenting on this on social media, more than one valued colleague has gently reminded me of a sobering reality: our society has long failed to meet the needs of children and their families, falling largely along economic and racial lines. An admixture of formal, blatant policies — which include slavery, racism, discrimination, land seizures and genocide — with more subtle maneuvers such as disenfranchisement, redlining, work requirements and inadequate funding of support programs — all corrode the ability of families to raise their children in a safe, secure, supportive environment.
Atop this are more subtle, insidious problems that often escape our notice, but are just as corrosive — implicit bias and structural racism can and do exist, even in progressive communities. It is entirely possible for systems populated by well-intentioned, thoughtful, caring individuals to still institutionally perpetuate these issues.
Shockingly, even organizations whose very existence is to serve those in need can be some of the worst offenders in this regard. There is a phenomenon known as “moral licensing," where the purported core identity of an organization prevents scrutiny of its structure and practices, because “that’s just not who they are." This myopia can be both internal — among its own staff, boards and even clientele — as well as external: donors, governments and the public. There is much good work being done by many locally, regionally and nationally, and I don’t intend to imply they all fall short. I ask only that we do right by periodic introspection and thoughtfully challenging assumptions, whether large or small.
We should recognize that it is easy to be outraged right now regarding the situation on our southern border. And we should — no modern civilized nation should be arguing about what to call the practice of children being isolated in cages, because irrespective of the moniker, they are still in cages.
It is much more difficult for us to reckon with our inability, decade after decade, to meet the needs of largely brown-skinned children in our nation. And it is harder still for us to recognize it happening right in our own communities. So: ask if we’re living up to our values — via big policy, in how policy is enacted, and in our local institutional and individual actions. Children need adults who scrutinize the world for that which will damage them — and build a better world for them to thrive in.
Let’s make sure that applies to all children.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
