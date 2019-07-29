Sometimes you find yourself at an odd confluence of the distant past, the more recent past and the present, all touching upon themes you don’t quite expect.
Earlier this month, my mother passed away as a result of cancer, partly as a result of not being able to tolerate the side effects of chemotherapy. In the process of looking for some information about the visitation and funeral, I came across a comment that she had left on a website regarding cancer treatment.
This was not a high-quality cancer information forum, but instead a sketchy website filled with videos touting all sorts of “natural” cures — many of which are available for a price from the person making the video, of course. The comments are filled with wildly differing advice (with no credentials or research citations — just assertions) about using cannabis oil, broccoli and raw honey, to name a few.
It reminded me of a different story from many years ago, as I was growing up. My mother spent most of her long career as a registered nurse, working in a number of settings, but chief among them was cardiac critical care. Her days were filled with making assessments and administering medications for patients that required some of the highest-tech care available and the closest monitoring possible. It’s hard to find a more technical and science-based field of health care.
Yet, despite all this, when I was in grade school she decided the family would start drinking freshly-made carrot juice, because “someone at work” told her it was good for our health. Now, if you enjoy drinking carrot juice, that’s fine. (Although I’m puzzled why you would want to remove and discard the fiber from carrots.) However, you can imagine how disgusting this “drink” was to a grade schooler.
This led to my younger sister and I forming a two-person protest organization called Children Against Carrot Juice, complete with signs and a straightforward chant. Luckily for our palates, the carrot juice kick eventually stopped and this receded into an amusing family story. But as an adult, I found myself wondering how someone trained in science and surrounded by it would go for a nutritional fad without questioning it.
Over the years, I’ve come across many similar examples. Physicians pushing fad diets, nurses spreading false statements about immunizations, other health professionals touting essential oils, and more. Even stranger are the “activists” who ignore a vast body of well-done, published medical literature in order to listen to someone with a Ph.D. in geology who happens to agree with their fringe medical opinion. (Yes, really.)
Medical science is not infallible, and things change as we learn more or explore a question further. It is important to have an open mind, but not so open that you stop asking good, probing questions. The human desire for sense-making, the hunger for a simple explanation, and the want for a solution that fixes without cost is so strong that it can overcome even the deepest training in rational, science-based thought.
I have no evidence that my mother actually fell for anything on this dubious website. The comment she left on the site bordered on a parody of baby boomers trying to use the internet, with a meaningless three-word sentence fragment and nothing else. She made a reasoned decision to stop chemotherapy after several attempts, and was briefly on hospice care before she passed away. But seeing the little fragment on that website reminded me of the carrot juice story, and how often I see the same kind of thinking in others, irrespective of their training and experience.
Ultimately, despite training, rational thought, and reasoning, at our core we may just all be fallible, illogical — and irrationally hopeful—human beings.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
