Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Compassion and acceptance do not have to be in limited supply

In the last few weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to be recognized as a person. Not in the sense that someone unexpectedly sees you, knows who you are and greets you, but the deeper sense of you, as an individual, being respected, validated and treated as such.
It’s in contrast to treating someone entirely as one aspect of their being. We talk about this in medical training and practice a lot now — an example is encouraging the use of “patient first” language. It’s not “the diabetic in Room 4” but “the person with diabetes.” They are, clearly, far more than the diabetic condition that afflicts them. All of us, ultimately, contain multitudes, as Bob Dylan told us.
I think it’s useful to remind ourselves that even people who we may think deserve to be vilified are often far more complicated than we lead ourselves to believe. This isn’t to let them off the hook for their actions, but a simple “oh, they’re just an evil person” or “they’re just a corporate shill” likely doesn’t help understand why they made certain choices and (hopefully) prevent it from occurring in the future. Nor does it give us the possibility of considering whether our own positions or actions (or of the surrounding environment) may have contributed to the situation. Much like the most effective responses to this pandemic, nuanced layers of careful thinking work best.
This came to mind when I came across a story from a blogger who recounted a conversation he had with someone who felt profoundly unsafe being in a different community where pandemic mask-wearing was openly scoffed at. Their worry about keeping their higher-risk family member safe was now compounded by an environment of “scorn, judgment, hatred and contempt”.
The blogger, insightfully, drew a comparison to racism, and how generations of people have grown up in such circumstances. He then closed with the absolutely wrenching statement that the difference is that when this is all over, you can take your mask off. But you can’t change your skin color or your ethnic identity — nor should you have to.
Reading this made me think about the nature of acceptance and how heated the conversations can become. I suspect much is tied up in our tendency to believe in zero-sum games: that there’s a limited supply of some resource — money, access, whatever — and if we don’t prevent someone else from getting it, “my group” will not get enough. Certainly this can be true, particularly around budgets, where funds are not endless — although I do often ask why we allow important, worthy needs to scrap with each other over a limited amount of funding when the real question should be why that pot of money isn’t larger.
Having said that, sometimes zero-sum thinking is completely unneeded. The current wave of suspiciously-timed, copycat legislation spreading through state legislatures throughout the country — including Wisconsin — is disturbing. There is no fundamental limit of compassion, no finite limitation on acceptance, and no risk of running out of understanding that trans youth are youth, and contain the many multitudes we all do.
There is no evidence of harm in supporting transgender people, and abundant, ample proof of benefit. (To them and, honestly, to us all. Happy, comfortable people contribute to society.) At this point, with a pandemic, racial injustice and economic crisis at hand, I don’t think most would believe any of this legislation is needed. This is, as a colleague recently said, a “concocted crisis.” I would go further and say that this is a ploy to distract from the large issues facing us.
The point from before holds: unlike masks, trans people can’t just take off their identity. So who will we choose to be as a society? A jeering, mocking, othering crowd? Or one that calls out false zero-sum assumptions and distractions, and chooses to make someone’s differences a strength? Do we want a world where all people have fair opportunities to be their best selves possible?
All people are people. They belong. Let’s act like it.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
