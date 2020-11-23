Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Committing societal malpractice

In professions like medicine, we have a well-known concept called “malpractice,” defined as improper or negligent professional activity or treatment. From my health law class many years ago in public health school, I recall that there were four criteria to establish malpractice: Was there a duty? Was that duty breached? Was there harm? And was the harm caused by that breach of duty?
I’ve been thinking about this notion of “duty” with respect to the difficult and challenging questions around reopening our schools. I am not going to wade into that issue directly (I don’t think even an eight-part column would adequately cover it), but I’d ask us to think about some of the associated questions that come up.
On social media, I’ve seen many express their frustration with bars being open but schools closed (in Wisconsin, taverns may not serve customers indoors, but restaurants may). I’m not comfortable with this kind of messaging because it pits health against economic concerns, or children against adults. The reality is that everyone feels the hurt in either case. Harms to learning and harms to livelihoods are very real, and should not be dismissed. What is clear is that the faster the pandemic reaches a resolution, the sooner all these challenges are addressed.
In a more nuanced variation of this sentiment, some have pointed out that schools (and many other locations) remain closed because places like bars remain open in many areas (and people hold mass gatherings, and so forth). The spread of this pandemic from these issues is clear. But as I contemplated this situation, I found myself asking why. I don’t think even the most fervent bar-hopper would argue that bars are more critical to remain open than schools.
The reason for this disconnect, of course, is that we have a failure of our system of government to allow for coherent, thoughtful policy. Lawsuits at multiple levels have created an incongruous patchwork, and many officials are carefully walking the tightrope of protecting the public while avoiding legal challenges that may leave them with no authority to respond at all. Even worse, failed leadership has allowed a dangerous unreality to take hold in many communities, where holding mass gatherings becomes acceptable, even as they occur in the face of our hospitals and clinics filling up and deaths climb.
Our state and federal constitutions certainly guarantee important freedoms — but they are not a suicide pact. They are also societal contracts about our obligations to one another, carried out in large part through the government we establish.
And this is why I’ve been thinking about the concept of malpractice — not in a strict legal sense (particularly because I am not an attorney), but rather in a broader sense of tending adequately to one’s obligations and duties. Have our public officials committed, in a sense, governance malpractice? It’s clear that a role of government is to protect public health and the welfare of the people. Yet there’s been a shocking lack of legislation to address this crisis, even after so many months. That duty has been present — and breached — and the widespread societal harm is evident as a result of that duty.
This absence of leadership has instead allowed adversarial judicial processes to take over and weakly substitute for thoughtful statesmanship, resulting in a dizzying patchwork in our state alone of rule-making, advice, pleas and other statements of unclear authority. And that, of course, is just “the rules” — a relative silence from those entrusted with leadership also creates an environment where blatant denialism and willful recklessness becomes common — and directly results in our health care systems being overrun.
We all deserve better than this malpractice of governance. Whatever your grievance — economic, health or both — we need leadership that listens to science and takes action, at local, state and federal levels. Because we know that sometimes, malpractice can kill — and in this case, it has, to the tune of a quarter-million Americans.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
