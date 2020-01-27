Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Child opportunity is our opportunity

Two recent reports offered seemingly conflicting views on the well-being of children. The first, from U.S. News and World Report, placed the United States 18th globally with respect to the best place to raise a child. (Notably, the U.S. ranked first in public education systems, but was dragged down by environmental quality, gender equality, family-friendly laws, human rights and — most of all — safety.)
The second report, from Brandeis University, claimed that Madison is the highest-ranked municipality in the U.S. in which to raise children. This assertion caught my attention, because Madison’s reputation as a city in which the racial disparities among children are well-known. It turns out that they’re referring to the Madison Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes four entire counties. Five minutes of digging revealed a map showing urban Madison doesn’t do so well — and that’s deeply accentuated for children of color. (Reporters would do well to dig through reports like this carefully before printing broad assertions.)
Having said this, even if that high ranking among U.S. cities were true, being the first in a nation that lags behind our global peers should still not be anything to brag about. Why is the welfare of children such a challenge for us as a modern, wealthy society?
We don’t need to go far in order to find the source — children’s issues are rarely discussed in a substantive manner when it comes to policy. The countless debates among Democratic candidates for president seem to almost never feature meaningful discussions regarding children’s policy. (One would think that with such a large field of candidates that someone would have chosen to center their policy around children’s well-being. Alas, not so.) Little is heard on the other side of the aisle, either. Certainly, there are pieces of legislation here and there, but most do not represent substantial investment of resources, nor do they consider the needs of children in a comprehensive fashion.
Again, why? The short answer is that children don’t vote — and more to the point, the adults who surround them don’t seem to consider the needs of children when it comes to their own voting choices. I don’t have a good answer to this blind spot in the American populace. I suspect it has something to do with a widespread notion that the responsibility for the well-being of children falls to their parents, not to any other entity — including society as a whole.
I would argue that this is misguided. I’ve often stated that parenting is a difficult, challenging job, and one which requires support, coaching, and reinforcement just like any other skill. The increased mobility of our society makes traditional, family-of-origin-based support systems difficult to still access, and structures which support and systematize endemic poverty, racism and discrimination more or less nullify whatever support may exist in marginalized communities.
Additionally, we’ve largely chosen to ignore the concept of societal benefit through investment in all people. Strong early childhood investments not only mean that we’re ultimately spending less in expensive, difficult remediation and rehabilitation programs (necessary but costly), but also in incarceration and criminal justice (programs in which we see minimal societal benefit in terms of reinvestment). The youth who is languishing in a juvenile justice facility halfway across the country that you or I may never meet could have, instead, discovered cures for cancer, brokered world peace or created incredible art. We — and our own children — lose out when we waste human capital.
An election season is upon us. Look at your choices and ask who is focused on our society’s future and on investing in it thriving and progressing. You’ll know by seeing who discusses the value of investing in children’s futures.
And if none of our candidates do that, well, ask them why.
Until they do.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.