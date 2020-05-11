Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Beware the garments of pseudoscience

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It wasn’t always like this; just over a century ago, 10% of children in the United States died before only their first birthday, and many more later, and yet more suffered from chronic poor health and disability. We certainly don’t expect that today — a healthy newborn born today is fully expected to be very likely to live to adulthood and thrive. In fact, investing in the learning of young children was once not necessarily seen as important, because it wasn’t clear that they would live into middle childhood. The meaningful appearance of children’s books as we now know them occurred after the invention of antibiotics, immunizations, and improved public health measures.

That fiction that some of the world’s sorrow and pain doesn’t exist for us might be a strategy to use with young children, but it is less so for adults. Rendering us virtual children when it comes to how we appraise reality can have very real consequences. It can blind us to the realities that skulk around us at night, and make hypothetical bleak futures into the reality of now.