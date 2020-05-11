Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Beware the garments of pseudoscience

Last weekend, I was out for a much-needed run and passed a couple with a young child, busily working on preparing their vegetable garden for planting, each with their respective gardening tools. Normally, I would find this heartwarming, about what one might expect on a warm weekend day.
Instead, I was filled with a moment of sudden dread, sadness and angst — not because there was anything wrong with the scene of this family gardening, but their positioning with their tools popped a recent image into my head — one of white-biohazard-suited workers digging long burial trenches on New York City’s Hart Island, the site of their “potter’s field,” — a mass grave for the indigent and otherwise unclaimed corpses. A few other similarly jarring images, of numerous body bags, stockpiled coffins and more have appeared in the media.
Why is this so shocking? Why did an innocent family tableau somehow link itself in my thoughts with mass burial? I think it’s because as a society, we simply don’t see death and disability. While we clearly need to respect patient privacy and dignity — even after death — we also shy away from these images. Most media photographs of the COVID-19 pandemic are of health care workers clad in personal protective equipment, or computer renderings of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not of human suffering and loss. This sanitization — no pun intended — of how we view death is problematic, because it shields us from grim realities that we’d rather not think about, but exist nonetheless.
It wasn’t always like this; just over a century ago, 10% of children in the United States died before only their first birthday, and many more later, and yet more suffered from chronic poor health and disability. We certainly don’t expect that today — a healthy newborn born today is fully expected to be very likely to live to adulthood and thrive. In fact, investing in the learning of young children was once not necessarily seen as important, because it wasn’t clear that they would live into middle childhood. The meaningful appearance of children’s books as we now know them occurred after the invention of antibiotics, immunizations, and improved public health measures.
That fiction that some of the world’s sorrow and pain doesn’t exist for us might be a strategy to use with young children, but it is less so for adults. Rendering us virtual children when it comes to how we appraise reality can have very real consequences. It can blind us to the realities that skulk around us at night, and make hypothetical bleak futures into the reality of now.
Despite the fact that immunizations are safe, effective, and save millions of lives, their remarkable success has meant many have no longer witnessed directly what havoc vaccine-preventable diseases cause. A loud, science-denying minority willfully misappropriates concepts of rights and freedoms while ignoring the risk to their own children, themselves, and society as a whole. The overlap with those who demand a swift end to our most effective pandemic control measures (Safer-At-Home, Social Distancing, etc) is significant.
When these dangerous assertions are clad in garments of pseudoscience, it gets even more challenging. It sounds lovely to declare that we should allow people to become infected and achieve “natural” herd immunity. It also means we are knowingly accepting a grim death toll among those who would die before developing immunity. Historically, that’s precisely what happened before immunizations. "Natural" doesn’t necessarily mean kind and gentle — nature can also be harsh and unfeeling.
And for all the newly-minted epidemiological “experts” out there — the flattening of curves doesn’t mean we should open everything up yet. It only means that we have enough available hospital beds and ventilators at this moment for those who become infected. And even so, yet more will die.
Isolation is tough. But it’s important, it’s necessary, and it’s how we get through this — and back to a time where a young child with a garden hoe doesn’t remind me of mass burials.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
