Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: An Election Day mask — or masque?

Last week, I did my very first stint ever as an election official, volunteering at the polls in my home ward in Madison. While I’ve always thought about doing this, life generally kept me busy enough that I didn’t really have the time — and it always seemed like the voting locations around Madison were well-stocked with civic-minded folks to staff them. As we are all too aware, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing guidelines made many volunteers unwilling to work because of being in a high-risk group. (Age alone is a large factor — many are over 60.)
Given my clinical “day job” consists of frequently being coughed on by small, ill children, I reasoned that working an election with likely low in-person turnout was probably likely a lower risk than clinic. Indeed, there were relatively few (but not zero) in-person voters, but there were countless absentee ballots from our ward alone that also fell to us to process. And, of course, it was an honor and pleasure to help participate in the workings of democracy.
It was also an opportunity to observe the public’s behavior amid this pandemic. It highlighted precisely how important our self-isolation and social distancing advice is. Because you know what? Many of you are really terrible at knowing how to use personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves well.
Granted, I’m not surprised — after all, carefully-practiced ways of holding your hands, how to put on and take off gear, and when to re-clean your hands at what point are drilled into health care providers during training, well-reinforced by the fear of getting yelled at on your surgery rotation for accidentally contaminating a surgical field. Despite having not been inside an operating room for a decade now, one doesn’t forget those things.
But the things I saw — masks covering only mouths and not noses, precious-to-health care N95 masks being worn with only one strap, masks hanging loose with huge gaps to the sides. It was much like watching people during my years of doing bicycle helmet fittings — it’s not zero protection, but poorly-used helmets are far less effective, just like face masks. If you’re wondering why it took authorities so long to even weakly recommend public face mask use, this is why: because a poorly-fitted mask makes you feel “more protected,” and hence is likely to reduce your active and conscious use of social distancing or self-isolation. Please — I’d rather you do the latter and not wear a mask in public at all.
And don’t even get me started on gloves — once those gloves touch something, they are considered contaminated. Respiratory viruses don’t get through intact skin, so the gloves do nothing for you there. Watching people touch all sorts of surfaces — including, yes, their masks and their faces! — highlighted again the false sense of security. Wash your hands!
(A side comment to keep us well-focused on the big picture: The absolute best PPE is a properly-funded, functioning, and well-heeded public health system. Don’t forget that.)
All this was highlighted by one particular moment. I’m sure many of you have seen the now-viral Facebook Live video of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Election Day, dressed in full protective gear while telling us it was “incredibly safe to go out.” You may have focused on his words, but I was watching what he was doing. In the 3-minute video, he did a pretty good job of keeping his hands away from his gown and face until the last 10 seconds. Apparently without giving it conscious thought, he reached up and briefly adjusted his mask with a gloved hand, potentially contaminating it.
And that, sir, is why you don’t give anyone a false sense of security and instead facilitate self-isolation to the greatest extent possible.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
