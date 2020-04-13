Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: An Election Day mask — or masque?

Last week, I did my very first stint ever as an election official, volunteering at the polls in my home ward in Madison. While I’ve always thought about doing this, life generally kept me busy enough that I didn’t really have the time — and it always seemed like the voting locations around Madison were well-stocked with civic-minded folks to staff them. As we are all too aware, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social distancing guidelines made many volunteers unwilling to work because of being in a high-risk group. (Age alone is a large factor — many are over 60.)

Given my clinical “day job” consists of frequently being coughed on by small, ill children, I reasoned that working an election with likely low in-person turnout was probably likely a lower risk than clinic. Indeed, there were relatively few (but not zero) in-person voters, but there were countless absentee ballots from our ward alone that also fell to us to process. And, of course, it was an honor and pleasure to help participate in the workings of democracy.

It was also an opportunity to observe the public’s behavior amid this pandemic. It highlighted precisely how important our self-isolation and social distancing advice is. Because you know what? Many of you are really terrible at knowing how to use personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves well.

