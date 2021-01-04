Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Amid a pandemic, a new hope

I’m generally not fond of end-of-year reflections, partly because the start of a new year is somewhat arbitrary. 2020 brought with it a different atmosphere, though. It was only mere weeks into the year when our society experienced (yes, I’m going to say it) an unprecedented shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
I doubt this was on anyone’s 2020 bingo card, although it’s foolish to keep repeating that “no one could have predicted this” — numerous people who study the history and science of pandemics did. Did we listen and prepare? Clearly not. Some parts of the world have had “near misses,” such as SARS-CoV-1 (also a coronavirus) affecting primarily East Asian nations. It’s significant that the rapid recognition and control of the current pandemic was in those nations and their neighbors.
Yet the United States chronically underfunds public health in all its forms, and at multiple levels of government. Our preparedness plans — which are not just developed by government, but also by health systems, employers, schools and more — revealed our inadequate attention to strategies and stockpiles of gear and equipment. The remarkable sight of semi-shady deals for personal protective equipment (PPE) being made by state governments and institutions should never have occurred.
When we reach the point of recovery, there can and should be a reckoning of why we were nowhere near prepared. Public health, like most prevention measures, receives virtually no attention when it is successful, and plenty of attention when it isn’t — which brings me to the next point.
In pediatrics, we’ve long been dealing with the repercussions of science denialism — which while not widespread, is vocal, unethical in its approaches, manipulative and harmful. Let me be clear — there is nothing wrong with asking for information and perspective about immunizations, particularly if you’ve heard something frightening and concerning. But after you’ve asked your questions and received clear, informed and evidence-backed responses, allowing the manipulation of others to drive your decision and to amplify it yourself is to afford them a deep and dubious privilege — the privilege of inducing fear, even in the face of clear evidence to the contrary.
We saw this spread beyond vaccines in remarkable ways that I hope we never see again. On one hand, the range of topics was astounding — I never thought we’d have to be “proving” that a simple face mask doesn’t cause carbon dioxide retention, nor of the inadvisability of ingesting bleach. (I recognize the deep desire of belief is often grounded in a search for control; I’ve written about this. The blame is at the feet of those who knowingly perpetuate these frauds.)
But there was something more here, beyond shady Facebook memes and suspicious Twitter accounts. We witnessed the very leadership which we elected to high office repeat, give credence to, and demand resources for things that have at best limited chance of success, and at worst divert attention and money away from things that do work.
This is more wearing than many might realize. Unsurprisingly, I know many people in health care, and there has been a collective, massive sense of fatigue, weariness and pain in 2020 that goes well beyond what is typical. Certainly the intensive care admissions and deaths add to emotional toll, but the measures needed to protect ourselves, our families and our patients also have their costs — it’s been months since going in to see a child with a modest illness only involved opening a door. There are multiple elements of PPE needed, changing as circumstances change, and everything just seems to take longer. Inpatient colleagues have spoken of the heartbreak of not allowing families to gather in person to say goodbye to a loved one.
When, as a profession, we see this around us and are then faced with utter skepticism, denialism and leadership malpractice, the wound is deep, ugly and vast. Challenging work in the various “helping professions” is not a surprise. But having hard work, tough-gained expertise, careful science and deep knowledge lightly dismissed by those who should know better — well, it hurts. It hurts us each as individuals, and it hurts us collectively as a society. And it’s not enough as a leader to not say anything — you need to be part of the solution. It feels like a betrayal on the level of Galileo’s persecution by the Church 400 years ago. And yet, the virus moves.
However, after endless months and countless weeks of this grim daily reality, November brought a moment which reminded me of the very end of "Star Wars: Rogue One," where Princess Leia, asked what a message says, replies, "hope" — results from not one but two Phase 3 vaccine trials showing they are remarkably effective, beyond our wildest dreams.
I have long held that immunization would be the single best approach to not only controlling this pandemic, but ending it; so much so that I looked into the various approaches being used, understood that the development efficiencies were taken in bureaucratic and financial risk areas — not in safety — and volunteered for a local vaccine trial as a participant, to help advance the science.
It is with December’s emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration of two other COVID-19 vaccines that the true feeling of hope began to feel palpably real. I was reminded of how many health care workers I know through Facebook and Twitter, because as the vaccines began to roll out to those at the highest risk of exposure in health care, the immunization selfies began to pile up in my feed.
Some have felt discomfort with this, particularly when vaccine supply is so scarce — does this come off as boasting? I suppose it could, but for the most part, the overwhelming reaction to them is of joy, gratitude and, yes, hope. Behind those masks I see relief, happiness and pent-up emotion released, sometimes with visible tears of joy after all that we have collectively endured. We are nowhere near the end, but we are, to deliberately misquote Churchill, at the very beginning of the end.
And as I write these words, the public conversation is changing — polls a few months ago indicating significant vaccine hesitancy are now shifting rapidly in the other direction. Partly, it helps to have actual data and information. It’s also important to have unhelpful attempts at political interference at “speeding it up” behind us. And, yes, it helps to see this profound, emotional, wanted embrace of immunization by those who have had a front-row seat to the toll wrought by this virus. But, most of all, it represents that the measured, careful approach of science — basic lab research, clinical research, public health and science communication — is successful, reassuring and the best way forward, even if it can sometimes feel like a bit of a white-knuckle ride.
It’s also that we’re no longer going to be merely holding the virus at bay. A friend asked if my being in the vaccine trial meant I could soon “walk freely through the world” again. The answer was “no” for a whole host of reasons, but the sentiment was clear — effective immunization also meant freedom to return to so many aspects of life so long placed on hold.
My own circumstance got a little complicated, since the trial is for another, not-yet-authorized vaccine. When it became evident that I was deemed eligible for the authorized vaccine, the study told me I could do so and offered to “unblind” me on my placebo vs. vaccine status so that ethically I could make an informed decision. My side effects from trial injections were so mild that I was expecting it was placebo, but no — I had received vaccine.
I hesitated about getting an authorized vaccine — not because of safety, but of ethics. If I potentially already had an good antibody response, would I be using up two doses of authorized vaccine at a time of scarcity? A few emails, phone discussions and lots of introspection later, it became evident to me that there was no clear-cut answer — we don’t have sufficient knowledge around antibody response to easily judge individual immunity. Moreover, data available now shows a meaningful efficacy difference the investigational and authorized vaccines. I’d feel terrible if I opted to forgo the offered vaccine, contracted the virus, and asymptomatically spread it to a vulnerable patient when I could have done more.
So after all that personal due diligence, last week I was also immunized with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. As with any vaccine, the expected side effects of a sore arm and some fatigue are indeed present. I tell patients to view this as a positive: “Congratulations, you’re having an immune response; it’s working!”
There is still a long road ahead — vaccine rollout will take many months to reach everyone. The ethical framework has been well thought out, and I think will prove to be largely successful. (For the scattered reports of hospital administrators and others cutting in line, and of institutions “forgetting” some groups of health care workers, shame on you. But those are exceptions rather than rules.). We’ll still need to be patient, set good examples, and continue to take all the precautions needed. If my colleagues or I run into you in clinical settings, we’re going to be wearing the same PPE we wore a few weeks ago.
As noted, there will need to be a reckoning. We have challenging questions to ask ourselves about why we haven’t prioritized preparedness, why we permit our leaders to chase claptrap for partisan purpose, and of the moral choices we make when we don’t budget for prevention. Thousands of avoidable deaths have been the result.
Since late spring, I have had a flag created by the Solvenian Heraldic Society flying in front of my house, called the "Coronavirus Defiance Flag." It’s staying up there until the day when we can call this pandemic “over.” These last few weeks have brought us closer to that day.
As we begin 2021, my deepest immediate hope is that we are able to scale our vaccine production farther, and safely approve additional vaccines — hence increasing the available supply — so that each and every one of you can make a reasoned, informed choice to be immunized and make us all safe against this disease. Back in March, I spoke of how our response to this pandemic was about showing love for one another, including those we may not know, nor ever meet.
2020 has borne that out to be true — while it’s been bad, that love has kept it from being even worse. Now, in pandemic terms, I’m speaking of hope, and I hope before long to speak of memory. Love, hope and memory will be a narrative collective legacy of this time.
Because, to paraphrase the powerful words a wise man once wrote, 2021 has to be the year we take back what is ours.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
