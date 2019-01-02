I’ve had the honor of being asked to provide advice to the new gubernatorial administration's transition team regarding health policy. Along with specifics, I’ve posed this to myself: How to best express the very essence of the task that lays ahead for us when it comes to children and families?
I’ve often shared about the importance of the first thousand days of life — supporting strong, nurturing, responsive relationships that buffer against neuroendocrine-altering toxic stress, prevention and public health measures, and so forth. There’s a lot of information there, though. What lies at the heart of it?
An old saying states that when the student is ready, the master will appear. In this case, it came in the form of Dr. Francis E. Rushton, medical director of the South Carolina Quality through Technology and Innovation in Pediatrics project, and a friend and colleague from when we served together on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Early Brain and Child Development Leadership Group. In the context of another project, he recently stated the following, which captures exactly the ineffable issue I was trying to grasp:
"It appears to me that in the United States, pediatrics has taken responsibility for the development outcomes of children in the first thousand days of life without sufficient financial support. Other countries have created (and funded) additional professional systems to promote optimal developmental outcomes, including universal home visitation or visiting nurses for all infants and toddlers."
This encapsulates the headwind we face in our country — the systems we have for high-quality developmental outcomes are piecemeal, scattered, and maddeningly inconsistently (and inadequately) funded. While over decades pediatric care has migrated from a sick-care, infectious-disease-treating modality to a prevention, anticipatory, and social-determinants-of-health-addressing mindset, payment systems remain largely obsessed with treatment and cure, referral resources are scattered and ill-funded, and care is still largely rewarded based on throughput.
Science and research are extraordinarily clear about how to achieve optimal outcomes for young children — outcomes that yield benefits educationally, socially, health-wise and economically and benefit children, their families and every one of us. Strong, capable, flourishing children are the foundation of a thriving society.
“(N)ote the role of early intervention and investment in early childhood years as important strategies to achieve a lasting foundation for a more prosperous and sustainable state through investing in human capital.” Those words were part of the unanimously passed Wisconsin Senate Joint Resolution 59 in 2013, the first state government to pass such a resolution. It’s long past time to move assertively further.
So, what next? We need a big, bold, bipartisan strategy that recognizes that primary care pediatrics can’t do all this alone, as much as we try. We need universal, easy-to-access, well-trained systems that join medical systems in the collective lift of supporting the challenging job of parenting, with proper communication and coordination of care. After all, we must move beyond just referrals to a system that engenders and nurtures trust between families and the professionals they work with.
Will this cost a lot? Of course — why wouldn’t it? Children are 25 percent of our population, and 100 percent of our future. The investment is sound, however — Nobel Laureate James Heckman of the University of Chicago reminds us that the return on investment for programs focusing on the early years is an astounding 13 percent. It’s money well spent on programs that will be well felt by the people of Wisconsin.
Even with the strongest of wills to do this, much detail, debate, and discourse would lie ahead, as it should. But if we keep Dr. Rushton’s words — and the words of our own Legislature from five years ago — in front of us continually, we’ll not lose sight of where we need to end up. We can do this, and we can’t afford not to do this.
Forward.
For all children.
Each and every time.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
