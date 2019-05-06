Sometimes audiences are surprised when I tell them that, in the wake of natural disasters, the strongest predictors of long-term outcomes for children are not necessarily where they are moved and what resources they’re given, but how much of their existing social support structures move with them. Yes, adequate housing, food, clothing and school all matter. Even more so, though, is whether they could stay together as a family and help one another through a difficult time. Looking at outcomes years later, data supports this observation I have made repeatedly as a pediatrician who has worked with children who have experienced trauma.
Imagine a different kind of disaster: not a natural devastation, but rather, family upheaval — one which may challenge parents’ ability to care for their children well, such as parental substance abuse, or an unmet mental health need. In many circumstances, this could lead to a child being removed from their parents and placed into foster care. Given what we know about the importance of maintaining family structures, is this always the best route?
While some situations are clear-cut (outright physical or sexual abuse, for example), removal from a family can take a clear financial and emotional toll on children. Many children are returned to their families, making the separation temporary, but no less traumatic. This may make it wiser to invest instead in strengthening, supporting and protecting families during difficult times, rather than turning only to removal. This is especially the case for children who have experienced neglect related to unmet parental need, which is a major driver of children entering foster care.
In 2017, 5,124 Wisconsin children entered foster care — nearly a third of whom did so because of parental substance abuse, a key part of the trauma that the opioid crisis has wreaked on our society. As a pediatrician, I know we can better address the root cause of that family’s disruption through services to address parents’ treatment needs — keeping the family safely together, with services so they can heal together.
Thankfully, last year Congress enacted landmark federal legislation to enable this very goal. The Family First Prevention Services Act allows states to use funds that were previously limited only for foster care to now also address prevention efforts, as well as require family-based fostering settings unless absolutely required by special needs.
This notable legislation does something critical: it aligns welfare policy with the science of what we know helps children and families thrive. It also makes it easier for children to be where they do best — in families (foster or their family of origin), rather than in institutional settings. Using the best available science on the effects of adversity on children, their development and the science of parent-child attachment, this legislation allows states flexibility to provide families in crisis what they need to heal.
But while passed at the federal level, it’s now up to states to implement this policy, so children and families can benefit from its vision. The soonest states can begin implementing these policies is October 1 of this year. Here in Wisconsin, we have a major opportunity to implement Family First successfully and help vulnerable children heal and thrive. While Wisconsin is likely to delay implementation for additional time to prepare, I encourage our state to thoughtfully approach this work and to enact these critical policies as expediently as possible, so that we can begin this important work. Vulnerable children and families in our state deserve this, without delay.
It’s time to foster better policies, for better futures and stronger families.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
