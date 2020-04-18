Dr. David B. Allen: Robin Vos and his allies should be ready to answer this question

But this time might be very different — because what’s at stake today is citizens’ mortality, not just memories. For COVID-19, the time between coming in contact with the virus and start of symptoms is 2-14 days with 97% becoming ill by 11.5 days. Most Wisconsinites heading to polls last Tuesday were abiding by “safer at home” guidelines with the exception of Election Day, so those who become ill now or during the next week will at least wonder, if not justifiably believe that their exposure to COVID-19 occurred because they ventured out to vote on April 7.

Some of these people will die. Assuming continuation of Wisconsin’s average of about 150 new cases per day, a 10-day period will see about 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin residents. Of those patients, given Wisconsin’s current 4% fatality rate, 60-70 will die in an ICU bed — alone, like most COVID-19 victims. When this happens, families of loved ones lost will deserve from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and friends — face-to-face without political mask, glove, gown protection — an answer to this question: Was it worth it?

David B. Allen, M.D., lives in Madison.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.