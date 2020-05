Dr. Barbara Hummel: Doctors are struggling, need help from Congress

GREENFIELD -- I’ve been a family physician for over 30 years. My passion to this day remains the same: interacting with patients and making a difference in their lives and health. As a self-employed physician, I treasure the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with all of my patients. Serving patients is what keeps me practicing medicine at age 75, even under the dangerous and difficult circumstances we currently face.

But across the country, doctors, clinicians and other front-line providers are facing a long-term financial crisis threatening our ability to deliver care to the patients who depend on us. Though it was the right move for hospitals and clinics to postpone or cancel elective surgeries and nonessential care to stop the spread of the virus, many physicians depend on the revenue from these elective treatments to keep the doors open.

Doctors have reported revenue falling anywhere between 50% and 90%. A recent survey of primary care providers indicated as many as 20% of physicians believe they will be forced to close their doors for good in the next month.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As the former president of the Wisconsin Medical Society, I’ve come to know many of the heroic health care workers across our state. Many of them are struggling to keep the doors open amid this crisis and have seen patient volumes drop drastically.