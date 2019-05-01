In my 45 years as a physician, I have always practiced as Wisconsin law mandates: truly patient-centered care. It is my ethical and legal obligation to provide patients with the highest standard of care and information, so they can make the best-informed decisions regarding their own health care and lives. When talking to patients about reproductive health care, abortion services are a part of the full spectrum of information — and thus, should be provided by doctors.
I have a hard time synchronizing a physician’s best care practice with an archaic 1849 law criminalizing abortion that Wisconsin still has on the books. Wisconsin’s 170-year-old law makes providing an abortion a felony criminal offense in Wisconsin. This law does not include any exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the pregnant woman. This law defies contemporary sensibilities and is dangerous for women.
In the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court protected the right to abortion. Roe v. Wade made Wisconsin’s 1849 severe law unenforceable; however, our state legislature never took the next step to repeal it off the books. If Roe v. Wade is overturned — a realistic concern given the recent appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — Wisconsin physicians who provide abortions could be charged with a felony and face up to six years in prison.
Wisconsin’s current restrictions on abortion already include a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a 24-hour mandatory waiting period after consent, a mandatory ultrasound procedure and a ban on telemedicine abortion. Restrictions and delays like these often push abortion care entirely out of reach for patients. If criminalization of doctors occurs, the lack of access will be exacerbated, leaving many Wisconsinites with no access whatsoever.
Medicine in the mid-1800s, when this law was passed, would not be recognizable to us today. This law was passed around 100 years before rudimentary pregnancy tests were available to the patients via their doctor, 106 years before the first polio vaccination and 79 years before the discovery of penicillin. And life as we know it, especially for women, would not be recognizable to us today. This law was passed only one year after Wisconsin became a state, in a time when women did not have the right to vote and would not for 40 more years, and 75 years before the first women were elected to the Wisconsin state Legislature. Times have changed — and our laws need to as well.
My patients deserve the right to make their own health care decisions based on what is best for their own health and well-being. Patients deserve to be provided with the full spectrum of their options, including access to abortion care, without the outside political and moral judgments that are imposed upon them.
Wisconsin’s woefully outdated law does not respect patients or put their healthcare needs first. We need our legislators to repeal this archaic law to ensure doctors can provide the best care possible and patients continue to have the right to make their own health care decisions.
Dr. Douglas Laube is the past president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the past chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Wisconsin.
