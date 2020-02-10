Doug La Follette: When the winter warms

Winter in Wisconsin can be absolutely miserable. It can freeze us to the bone. It can stop our cars in their tracks. It can snow us in. It can ruin our commutes. It can dry us out. It can inflate our heating bills. It can destroy our sidewalks. It can keep us in near-constant darkness. Every year, winter tries to tear us down and ruin our days — but, every year, it fails.
Instead, winter is a special time here in our state. It’s part of who we are. Winter in Wisconsin is a time for ice caves in the Apostles, for snowmobiles on Winnebago, for ice yachts on Mendota, for skis on Granite Peak, for ice climbers in Dodgeville, for bed races in Cedarburg, for polar plunges in Milwaukee, for pond hockey in Eagle River, for fishing on Black Oak Lake, for football at Lambeau, for sculptures in Lake Geneva and more. Even if only out of necessity, Wisconsinites cherish the cold and turn it into a time of opportunity.
That opportunity manifests itself just blocks from my Capitol office here in Madison. Every winter, under the shadow of the dome, Lake Mendota becomes the capital city’s “largest public park.” On any given day, Mendota is home to ice fishing, snow kiting, skating, ice yachting, snowshoeing and pond hockey. The winter ice that forms on this lake each year is a wonderland, and it's an integral part of what makes Madison, Madison. But, unfortunately, that wonderland is disappearing.
This year, Lake Mendota officially froze on Jan. 12, nearly a month later than its median closing date over the last 164 winter seasons. In the past 10 seasons, the closing of Lake Mendota has come before the median closing date only twice. And over the past 164 seasons, the number of days that the lake has remained frozen has dropped from 120 days to just 80 days.
Simply put, climate disruption is diminishing ice levels on Lake Mendota. Now, experts predict that we could see a winter season in the next years in which the lake never completely freezes over. That means an end to ice fishing, an end to ice skating, an end to pond hockey, and an end to a cultural institution here in Madison. Over time, warming winters are destroying long-held traditions on Mendota - and they’re not stopping there.
The ice caves in the Apostles? They haven’t been accessible and safe for the public since 2015.
The snowmobiles on Winnebago? As of late January, the ice this year is still too thin in most places for snowmobiles and ATVs. Even the annual Winnebago sturgeon spearing is at risk due to thin ice.
The pond hockey in Eagle River? As recently as 2015, the annual tournament has been forced to move due to low ice thickness on Dollar Lake. This year, Eagle River’s annual ice castle and its ice fishing tournament were canceled due to warming conditions.
Eventually, climate change will touch and forever alter nearly everything that makes Wisconsin winters special. This is because, for the past 50 years, winter has been the fastest warming season in the state, as average temperatures have increased by five degrees. While we don’t always notice this change, it holds long-term effects that transform our state. Seasons will shorten for ice fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and snowboarding, and lakes will freeze later and thaw earlier, ruining many of our annual winter activities. But that’s not all.
The effects of warming winters go beyond the winter season itself. Shorter, warmer winters lead to more moisture, more rainfall, and more flooding across the state. The increased temperature and moisture also lead to higher mosquito populations, harmful niche change for fish and birds, longer allergy seasons, and more frequent and severe incidences of algae blooms. As a result, warmer winters have not only contributed to the interference of winter events, but also to the cancellation of activities in other seasons, like the Beloit Autorama or the Prairie Du Chien Rendezvous Festival by flood, or the Malibu Open water skiing tournament through algae bloom.
So, as we brave through the winter, as we scrape off our cars and shovel our sidewalks, we might wonder how our winter could possibly be becoming too warm, and we might hope and pray for it to get even warmer. But at the same time, we have to come together to realize that uncontrolled anthropogenic climate disruption is having, and will have, long-term effects that will change our lives for the worse. As miserable as winter can be, the identity of this state relies on our willingness to save this season and to save the traditions that rely on it. If you truly cherish this season and the joy it brings, please, join the fight against climate change.
Doug La Follette is a scholar, author, longtime environmental advocate, former state senator and the current secretary of state of Wisconsin.
