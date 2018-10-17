My qualifications are clear: I have done the job very well for many years. I have fought the moves by Republicans to transfer duties to the control of the governor. My priorities are to provide good service to the public that require information despite the stripping of the office of staff and responsibilities. And work with a new governor and Legislature to restore the important duties which reside in most every secretary of state's offices in the country.
The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands manages the state's remaining trust lands and trust funds primarily for the benefit of public school libraries. As a member of the BCPL, I have for many years worked with an excellent staff and the attorney general and state treasurer to earn money for the state’s school libraries. And protect over a billion dollars in trust funds from the greedy hands of the governor and Legislature. Invest these funds prudently to provide for the growth needed to ensure future funds for the schools. And make loans efficiently to our schools and municipalities.
Wisconsin has a long tradition of open, transparent government. I have always been a strong advocate for open and transparent government. Our state’s reputation in that regard has been somewhat tarnished the past several years; I will support legislators who will work to restore Wisconsin to be a national leader for open and transparent government.
Incumbent Doug La Follette is the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin secretary of state.