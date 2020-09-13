Doug Bradley and Greg Hutchins: How to encourage good citizenship the 4-H way

With the daily barrage of “sky is falling” messages about voting and elections, something is missing, an aspect of casting a ballot that’s an essential element of the conversation.
Citizenship.
We Americans don’t just vote because we can. We vote to hold our elected officials accountable. We vote to perpetuate our democracy. We vote because we are engaged citizens.
But what constitutes engaged citizenship? Why don’t we hear more about that? And how can we invigorate citizenship among Americans for the 21st century?
The answer to that last question is easy: 4-H.
Yes, 4-H, whose letters stand for head, heart, hands and health. The 100-year-old organization has close to 7 million members in approximately 90,000 clubs nationwide. This state and federal program believes an obligation of a democratic society is to help young people take their place in public life as full, contributing members.
Scott Peters, a professor at Cornell University in the field of civic studies, points out that 4-H has long stood for “a passionate belief that youth have creativity, talent and energy that can be developed, tapped and organized for serious, constructive public contribution.”
We second that emotion. We’ve nurtured and supported the 4-H citizenship ethos throughout our careers at UW-Extension, which oversaw 4-H programs in Wisconsin under the umbrella of the Wisconsin Idea. And what a good idea 4-H is, an organization where citizenship is understood as something to be lived and practiced in everyday environments. Where citizenship, as Peters notes, is viewed “in terms of public contribution, either through work that created things of broad public value or through participation in local deliberation, problem solving, and policymaking.”
He adds: “Youth were to have a full role in a community’s life as citizens.”
A typical 4-H meeting opens with 4-H young people and their adult leaders standing and pledging allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, immediately following that with the 4-H pledge to use their “Head, heart, hands and health ... for my club, my community, my country and my world.” It’s a commitment to public service, not self-interest. The 4-H model of working together to make our communities better is a model of civic practice that offers us a vision of cooperation during a time of intense divisiveness.
Civic engagement is what motivates a former 4-H member such as Ashley Viste, who was a terrific youth leader with 4-H in Door County when she was growing up. Ashley graduated from UW-Madison, interned for various elected officials, and is currently the chief of staff for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
“4-H taught me that I wasn’t too young to serve my community,” she said. “I wasn’t too young to have a voice, and I wasn’t too young to make change. You don’t wait for a magic age or time to start. 4-H taught my peers and me to practice citizenship, a habit that I practice in adulthood as a voter, a volunteer and in my work in public service.”
The novel coronavirus has brought numerous critical issues into the forefront of our everyday life. Solving these difficult issues requires all of us to become more engaged as citizens. That means voting. But it also means working together, young people and adults, all faiths and all races, rural and urban. And it means working together not just during an election season but throughout the year, with an eye on making our communities a better place for all of us.
We cannot wave a magic wand that ends the pandemic and heals our divisions. But we can advocate for a time-honored, effective antidote that emphasizes engaged citizenship. The 4-H commitment of head, heart, hands, and health to our communities should give us all hope for today and tomorrow.
Bradley, of Madison, was an assistant to the UW-Extension chancellor and its chief public information officer. Hutchins, of Shorewood, served as Wisconsin’s 4-H youth development director and assistant dean in UW-Extension. In July, Hutchins was inducted into the 4-H National Hall of Fame: 4h.extension.wisc.edu.
