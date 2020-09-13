Doug Bradley and Greg Hutchins: How to encourage good citizenship the 4-H way

Civic engagement is what motivates a former 4-H member such as Ashley Viste, who was a terrific youth leader with 4-H in Door County when she was growing up. Ashley graduated from UW-Madison, interned for various elected officials, and is currently the chief of staff for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“4-H taught me that I wasn’t too young to serve my community,” she said. “I wasn’t too young to have a voice, and I wasn’t too young to make change. You don’t wait for a magic age or time to start. 4-H taught my peers and me to practice citizenship, a habit that I practice in adulthood as a voter, a volunteer and in my work in public service.”

The novel coronavirus has brought numerous critical issues into the forefront of our everyday life. Solving these difficult issues requires all of us to become more engaged as citizens. That means voting. But it also means working together, young people and adults, all faiths and all races, rural and urban. And it means working together not just during an election season but throughout the year, with an eye on making our communities a better place for all of us.