 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double-knotted tyranny wins caption contest
0 comments
YOU TOON

Double-knotted tyranny wins caption contest

  • 0
Winning cold mask You Toon

Dave Bouché of Dane is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Dave!

His caption about not wearing a mask in freezing temperatures beat out more than 75 entries. Bouché wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Duane Yanna

  • of Mineral Point: “I don’t know what tyranny is, and I don’t think he does, either!”

John Finkler

  • of Middleton: “Boy, I’m so glad he would never be allowed in our first-grade class!”

Jake Altwegg

  • of Madison: “I wish my dad would chill out. I just wanna go back to school.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics