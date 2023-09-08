Working families in Wisconsin are facing an elder care crisis, as skilled nursing homes across the state are shuttered. Elected leaders in Lincoln County, about 170 miles north of Madison, have put our county-operated nursing home up for sale, making me fear for the well-being of my husband, Ken Purdy.

Ken and I have contributed to our community for the last 30 years. Ken grew up in nearby Langlade County. After high school, he served in the Navy for eight years during the Korean War. While on shore in Japan, he learned the martial art aikido. After his service, Ken became a renowned instructor, teaching in the police science program at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. He also served as a volunteer first responder in Lincoln County, answering calls day and night to rescue our neighbors who were injured in car accidents or facing other medical emergencies.

Ten years ago, Ken was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Since then, I've taken care of him in our home. But in the last year, Ken had two severe cases of COVID-19 that left him unable to perform basic activities on his own. When the hospital released him in April, I broke down in tears. I didn't even know how to get him home, much less get him the care he needed. I only knew I couldn't afford to put him in a private nursing home at a cost of $6,000 to $9,000 a month.

Fortunately, a woman whose family members took classes from Ken connected me with Pine Crest, a five-star, county-owned nursing home that provides specialized care for patients with memory loss. The nursing staff at Pine Crest — many of them friends we've known for years — have taken exceptional care of Ken. Since April, he's recovered strength and mental acuity, even as he continues to struggle with advanced Alzheimer's.

Lincoln County is like many places in our state where we look out for one another. Pine Crest embodies that value. Ken and I spent our whole lives working hard and looking out for our neighbors. As we age, it's only right that our county should look out for us.

But now, our County Board has voted to put Pine Crest up for sale, saying we can't afford to provide skilled care to the elderly. But families such as mine know we can't afford not to. By 2040, roughly 1 in 4 Wisconsin residents will be over the age of 65 (and nearly 1 in 3 in many rural counties) meaning the need for skilled nursing homes is growing — even as 23 nursing homes have closed in the state since 2020.

About two-thirds of the residents at these homes are low-income Medicaid recipients with few other options. The closures are fueled in part by short-sighted elected leaders who are determined to slash public programs that families like mine depend on, even though we've lived, worked and paid taxes in Wisconsin for decades.

Here in Lincoln County, my neighbors and I are building on our long history of coming together to find solutions in times of crisis. We've formed People for Pine Crest, a group of citizens from different walks of life. We don't see eye to eye on everything, but we are united in demanding that our county supervisors and state officials stop the sale of Pine Crest. At our recent board meeting, more than 100 community members showed up, packing the room and calling on our leaders to protect Pine Crest.

Gov. Tony Evers has called the Legislature back to Madison for a special session addressing the child care crisis. It is vital he put elder care on the agenda, too. As the number of older adults in Wisconsin grows, now is the time to protect and expand skilled nursing homes and Medicaid using the $4 billion state budget surplus. Wisconsin residents deserve to get the care they need at every age.