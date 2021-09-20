 Skip to main content

Don't pull the coach's leg in Green Bay — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

Don't pull the coach's leg in Green Bay — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Dan Devine injured at Lambeau Field

Trainers carry Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine off Lambeau Field after his left leg was fractured when players crashed into the bench area during the final period of a game the New York Giants won 42-40 on Sept. 19, 1971. Devine was injured when Packers' Doug Hart intercepted a Giants pass and was forced out of bounds by Bob Hyland, a former Packers player.

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept 24, 1971:

Wisconsin's football fans, who know how to take it as well as dish it out, will sympathize with Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine's rough introduction into professional football's league play.

And they will hope for his speedy recovery from the leg fractures he suffered in Sunday's game.

He set a good example by being more concerned for his team than for himself. And he set a better example of sportsmanship by sending a telegram to the player, a former Packer, who accidentally caused his injury.

To him, there is grim humor in comments about breaks of the game. He knows them only too well.

