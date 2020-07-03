Don't cast police as Black role models in Madison's schools -- Bailey Welch

The State Journal's editorial on Wednesday, "No cops means fewer role models," was immensely short-sighted. It cast police officers in Madison's high schools as Black male role models.
The editorial laid bare the publication's blatant racism. If you were truly concerned about Black role models of any sort, you might acknowledge the ones we in white society have oppressed, disenfranchised and murdered throughout the years, such as Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Fred Hampton. Their words are still true to this day, and their legacy is only seemingly misused or forgotten by those in white society.
Too much?
Well, if we're talking about school, one's mind might more logically land on teachers. Teachers such as Ibram X. Kendi are positive role models. Would you rather not encourage the hiring of the countless Black intellectuals who are better versed on our actual history and not the watered down, whitewashed fool's gold we were all taught was factual?
Perhaps instead of insisting officers who constantly endanger and oppress these communities are role models, the newspaper's editorial board should seek out, at the very least, a better education on matters regarding race.
Bailey Welch, Madison
