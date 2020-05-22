Donald Trump is helping this veteran. Tony Evers not so much -- Timothy Fisher

I am a 64-year-old veteran who lost my job on March 27 when my company did not renew my contract to work as a telecommunications technician in Madison. I applied for unemployment the next day, March 28. As of May 22, I have not received a single penny of my unemployment benefits. I call many times a day, but I can't get through the phone lines to talk to anybody.

Thank God for President Donald Trump for helping push through and then signing the COVID-19 Care package and the money they got out to most Americans. If not for that, we would be scratching to pay our bills. I'm not looking for any handout, all I want is the money I should have coming to me after working for all these years. I'm in my eighth week of waiting. No one calls. Nothing has changed online to indicate that anyone has even looked at my claim.