Donald Trump, Foxconn and Paul Ryan: The 9 most-read columns written by Cap Times staff in 2019

From Donald Trump to Foxconn to — well, mostly more Donald Trump — these were the most read opinion columns written by Cap Times staff columnists this year:
1. Governor Evers just outwitted Vos and the GOP (By John Nichols | July 7, 2019)
Tony Evers is not a natural politician, thankfully. The veteran educator does not play the game the way that political careerists do. Rather, he eschews personal clashes and backroom maneuvers in favor of a strikingly open and genial pursuit of the common good that is rooted in Wisconsin’s progressive tradition.
So far, this approach has proven to be enormously successful.
In 2018, Evers entered a crowded field of Democratic contenders in the race for the party’s gubernatorial nomination and was immediately dismissed as too mild, too nice, too old-school to prevail. He won 42 percent of last summer’s primary vote, leading the next closest candidate in the 10-candidate field by 26 points.
Evers then took on Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The incumbent had the name recognition, the money and a low-road strategy that combined personal attacks on Evers with divisive anti-immigrant rhetoric borrowed from President Donald Trump. Yet, Evers prevailed, defeating Walker and leading a sweep that saw Democrats win every statewide contest.
2. Trump's promise to make America great again doesn't apply to working people (By Dave Zweifel | June 10, 2019)
It's been a while since we took a look at President Donald Trump's promise to make America great again.
I've long maintained that we have been paying too much attention to the tweets and startling falsehoods that emanate from his hands and mouth every day and not enough to the devious work being done by the minions he's put into positions where they can cause havoc with long-established governmental policies.
While Trump hurtles insults at everyone, they serve as an effective smokescreen for underhanded dealings on everything from the environment (the illegal sweetheart deal by the Environmental Protection Agency to allow Foxconn to skip environmental regulations everyone else has to follow, for instance) to consumer protection (the trashing of rules for the payday loan sharks, leaving them free to continue collecting 600-plus percent interest, is but one example).
3. What Mueller report reveals about meddling with Wisconsin elections (By John Nichols | April 23, 2019)
Wisconsinites should peruse the Mueller report with special interest — even if Attorney General William Barr’s redactions make it a choppy read.
Barr's efforts to protect the president who is his current political benefactor were absurdly aggressive. But the attorney general could not avoid the fundamental revelation. “As the special counsel’s report makes clear," he acknowledged, "the Russian government sought to interfere in our election.”
Special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators determined that this interference took many forms. And this is where Wisconsin comes into the picture — in a section of the report that recounts discussions during the course of the campaign between Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, longtime Manafort associate and Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian/Ukrainian political strategist who court documents allege maintained close ties to Russian intelligence agencies.
According to the report: “Manafort briefed Kilimnik on the state of the Trump campaign and Manafort's plan to win the election. That briefing encompassed the campaign's messaging and its internal polling data. According to Gates, it also included discussion of ‘battleground’ states, which Manafort identified as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.”
4. Walker's tax cuts hurt Wisconsin (By Dave Zweifel | May 5, 2019)
It's beginning to look as though the state of Wisconsin is becoming a national model for the old adage, "you get what you pay for."
During last November's gubernatorial election, Scott Walker campaigned feverishly on how he had saved Wisconsin taxpayers billions of dollars in tax cuts during his eight years in office. He didn't explain how he accomplished that great feat, but let's review.
He and his Republican colleagues reduced state employees' and teachers' take-home pay, slapped restrictions on what taxes local governments and school boards could raise, significantly cut aid to higher education and chiseled away at the State Department of Natural Resources' conservation and environmental programs.
So, yes, Walker and his crew did manage to lower taxes, especially to corporations and their rural cousins, the huge farm conglomerates. Some no longer pay state taxes at all.
But, now we're just beginning to see the results. Wisconsin, which for decades had been among the top 10 in the country for its transportation infrastructure, its schools, its university system and, with the likes of Democrats like Gaylord Nelson and Republicans like Warren Knowles leading the way, its stewardship of its natural resources.
5. Make America great again? No, let’s make it pay again (By Dave Zweifel | May 8, 2019)
During Donald Trump's two-plus years as president, this column has pointed out the many ways this poor excuse for a leader is not making America great again despite the unimaginative slogan and those silly red baseball caps.
Instead, he has spent his time in office chipping away at America's greatness. Whether it's the environment, the desperate fight against climate change, the enforcement of anti-trust laws, relations with our allies or just simply trust in our justice system, Trump and his gang of incompetents have turned back the clock on decades of progress.
One of the prime examples I've frequently pointed out is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an outgrowth of the reforms put in place by the Obama administration following the Wall Street-induced Great Recession.
6. Impeachment just got a whole lot more real (By John Nichols | Sept. 15, 2019)
Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Mark Pocan has been saying for months that “Congress must now do its job” and open a formal impeachment inquiry. It’s been a frustrating fight for the Wisconsin Democrat because, while the leaders of the House Democratic Caucus are more than willing to condemn Donald Trump’s outrageous words and deeds, they get skittish about the “I” word.
Pocan has spoken frequently in recent months about the “urgent” need for Congress “to uphold its constitutional duty to act as a co-equal branch of government and conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.” He’s right. And he is not alone. Most members of the Democratic Caucus now support formal action that might lead to the impeachment of Trump by the House and a trial by the Senate. They are not unrealistic. They know Mitch McConnell’s amen corner for this presidency might reject its duty to remove an errant executive whose presidency represents a daily assault on the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.
Yet, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says: "I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record.”
7. The more we learn about the Foxconn deal, the less there is to like (By Dave Zweifel | May 27, 2019)
An investigative piece in the Wall Street Journal last week took an inside look at how states and cities come to compete against each other, seemingly giving away their treasuries to land companies that promise jobs and economic gains in the future.
We in Wisconsin have come to know the practice well, thanks to the Foxconn deal engineered by former Gov. Scott Walker and his cronies in the state Legislature.
Foxconn and Wisconsin happen to be a major example of how a new niche of consultants called "site selectors" pit communities against each other in multi-state bidding wars to maximize tax breaks, grants, land deals and other incentives.
8. Paul Ryan should be so very ashamed of himself (Cap Times editorial | July 17, 2019)
It is astounding to Wisconsinites who have been paying attention that Paul Ryan keeps peddling the fantasy that there is an honorable high-end Republicanism that has differed from the crude politics of Donald Trump. Yet the political careerist who misrepresented Janesville and southeastern Wisconsin from 1999 to 2019 keeps trying to rewrite history.
In conversations with Tim Alberta for the new book "American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump," the former speaker of the House continued his long-term project of portraying himself as a heroic check and balance on the president. “Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time,” claimed Ryan. “We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”
Say what? Better decisions? Which ones? To exit the Paris climate agreement and appoint charlatans who have attacked climate science to critical positions in the federal government? To scrap the Iran nuclear deal? To fire the director of the FBI in a fit of anger over inquiries into Russian meddling with the 2016 election? To attack and undermine the Affordable Care Act? To cut taxes for the wealthy in a deficits-be-damned orgy of budget busting? To demonize immigrants and divide the nation? To identify “very fine people” among the fascists in Charlottesville? To pack his Cabinet with grifters? To make a mockery of the emoluments clause while ushering in the most scandal-plagued presidency in American history? To disregard the separation of powers and make the legislative branch of the federal government a servant of the executive branch?
9. Wisconsin has spawned another GOP hypocrite (By John Nichols | July 21, 2019)
Republican politicians descended to such depths of shamefulness last week that it is difficult to say who was most indefensibly awful.
But let’s try.
With his crude go-back-where-you-came-from tweets attacking Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, President Trump confirmed that he is every bit as racist and xenophobic as his record suggests. Then he doubled down on the racism and xenophobia with a North Carolina rally where he targeted four congresswomen of color by name — inspiring chants of “send her back” after he tore into Omar, the only one of the four who was not born in the United States.
