Don Waller: Study the North Woods before logging it

Wisconsinites hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to return to beloved summer cabins and favorite North Woods campsites. Yet this year is different, as we risk our health if we return too quickly to old habits.
As we reopen the state, recall that our treasured North Woods, its wildlife, its effectiveness at reducing greenhouse gases, and its clean water also face risks from old habits. We have legal and moral obligations to ensure the health of our forests as well as ourselves. These apply particularly to public forests managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service proposes to log 12,000 acres in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest east of Eagle River in northeastern Wisconsin as part of its 55,000-acre Fourmile Project. Curiously, it declared in March “no significant impact” associated with this project. This allows the Forest Service to bypass its usual legal obligation to carefully consider environmental impacts when planning logging projects.
The Environmental Law and Policy Center objects to this, calling instead for full and careful environmental review with an impact statement. Instead, the Forest Service offers a cursory environmental assessment that ignores key, controversial and uncertain aspects of the project.
The Menominee Indians lead the way on managing forests responsibly. They have stewarded their forestlands carefully since the 1850s. They mostly use centuries-long rotation times and “light touch” selective logging. This gives their northern hardwood forests a rich structure while leaving the canopy intact. Seedlings, saplings and wildlife of all species thrive on their lands.
Chequamegon-Nicolet forests, by contrast, are younger, less diverse and lacking in structure. Most worrying are massive and widespread failures to regenerate key tree species including northern red oak, yellow birch, hemlock, cedar, white pine and sometimes even maples. To restore structure and ensure healthy regeneration, the Forest Service should consider applying Menominee-style methods. Before pursuing more logging, the Forest Service should analyze why seedlings and saplings fail to survive and devise effective ways to rebuild the health and diversity of our forests.
Wisconsin’s only threatened mammal is the American marten. Once extinct in our North Woods, biologists have repeatedly reintroduced it to the Chequamegon-Nicolet, yet this species has failed to recover. This may reflect its need for structurally complex forest habitats with standing and leaning dead trees and rotting logs that make good den sites. Logging simplifies forest structure, robbing this species of the habitats it needs to forage for prey while avoiding predators.
For 20-plus years, the Forest Service avoided logging the particular maturing northern hardwood stands they now propose to cut. These “adaptive management areas” were intended to provide potential old growth and places where they could assess effects of different management practices.
Yet the Forest Service proposes no such side-by-side comparisons or careful monitoring of logging effects. Rather, it appears intent on logging some of the bigger older trees that we know are most effective at absorbing carbon and providing structure. Logging brings more roads and edges, favoring invasive species and predators that prey on forest-interior songbirds while adding more silt to streams and lakes.
The Forest Service should rethink its plans to log these northern hardwood stands. Current depressed markets for paper and sawtimber give time for the Forest Service to carefully analyze just when, where and how to log our forests. Our forests, waters and wildlife need a chance to recover safely, too.
Waller, of Madison, is a forest ecologist and conservation biologist.
