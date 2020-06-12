Don Waller: Study the North Woods before logging it

Wisconsinites hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to return to beloved summer cabins and favorite North Woods campsites. Yet this year is different, as we risk our health if we return too quickly to old habits.

As we reopen the state, recall that our treasured North Woods, its wildlife, its effectiveness at reducing greenhouse gases, and its clean water also face risks from old habits. We have legal and moral obligations to ensure the health of our forests as well as ourselves. These apply particularly to public forests managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service proposes to log 12,000 acres in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest east of Eagle River in northeastern Wisconsin as part of its 55,000-acre Fourmile Project. Curiously, it declared in March “no significant impact” associated with this project. This allows the Forest Service to bypass its usual legal obligation to carefully consider environmental impacts when planning logging projects.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center objects to this, calling instead for full and careful environmental review with an impact statement. Instead, the Forest Service offers a cursory environmental assessment that ignores key, controversial and uncertain aspects of the project.