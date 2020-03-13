Don't shorten the baseball season. Double our pleasure -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 20, 1990:
“Play ball!’” But if you’re a pitcher, don’t play too much too soon, or that $1 million arm might fall off on the mound.
The end of Major League Baseball’s 32-day lockout will be cheered by fans everywhere — especially those with late March and early April travel plans for Arizona and Florida. After all, a short spring training schedule is better than none.
What about the late start on the regular season, April 9 instead of April 2? Frankly, you might not get a lot of argument out of fans in cold-weather cities such as Milwaukee. Anyone who has sat through an April opening day game in County Stadium, with a lusty breeze blowing off Lake Michigan, knows that is not how the game of baseball was meant to be played.
Each team in the American and National leagues will have 158 games scheduled, four short of the normal slate, and negotiations are continuing in hopes of making up those lost four games in the first week of October ... when it’s cold again.
Heaven forbid that the owners and players might play a few more June, July or August doubleheaders. Remember doubleheaders? That’s when baseball teams play two games, back to back ... on the same day! Back before the owners discovered they could make more money by not giving fans a “free’” second game, doubleheaders were fairly common in baseball. Why, they even played doubleheaders back in the dark ages when a normal schedule was 154 games.
A quick glimpse at the 1990 Milwaukee Brewers’ schedule shows doubleheaders today have become harder to find than a power-hitting, left-handed outfielder (which the Brewers could use).
Play ball! But rather than stretch out an already long season, play two! and give the fans a break.