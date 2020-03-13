Don't shorten the baseball season. Double our pleasure -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 20, 1990:

“Play ball!’” But if you’re a pitcher, don’t play too much too soon, or that $1 million arm might fall off on the mound.

The end of Major League Baseball’s 32-day lockout will be cheered by fans everywhere — especially those with late March and early April travel plans for Arizona and Florida. After all, a short spring training schedule is better than none.

What about the late start on the regular season, April 9 instead of April 2? Frankly, you might not get a lot of argument out of fans in cold-weather cities such as Milwaukee. Anyone who has sat through an April opening day game in County Stadium, with a lusty breeze blowing off Lake Michigan, knows that is not how the game of baseball was meant to be played.

Each team in the American and National leagues will have 158 games scheduled, four short of the normal slate, and negotiations are continuing in hopes of making up those lost four games in the first week of October ... when it’s cold again.