This Madison Express editorial ran on Dec. 7, 1839.
The path of the governor of this Territory, at the present time, is unembarrassed by party lines. The difficulties created by warring politicians divided into parties, which is so frequently encountered in the administration of a free government, do not yet exist to a great extent in our Territory.
Long may we remain exempt from such an evil. Far distant be the day when our legislative halls shall be converted into an arena of party strife, and when ... legislators shall be consumed in angry debate about party names — and in mere personal altercation.
With no private ends to secure, or party interest to promote, (Gov. Henry Dodge’s) message (published in the Madison Express) brings directly before the Assembly the great subject of common concern and public benefit, which had called them together. These are impartially set and urged with an earnestness and power well befitting the occasion.
If a Constitution thus submitted to the People meets with their approval, another year will number "Wisconsin" as one among the States of the Confederacy.
We are gratified to see that (the governor is asking) Congress for appropriations for the construction of harbors on Lake Michigan. We doubt not but the views and arguments put forth on this subject will meet a hearty response from both houses of the Legislature. In soliciting the aid of Congress in our numerous harbors and contemplated works of internal improvement, a liberal Legislature will always feel and act as the representatives of the whole people and of the whole Territory, and not a section or particular district.
When the annual sacrifice of human life — which is indeed above price — is added, the embarrassed state of travel and commercial business through that lake, back and forth from East to West, this subject assumes an importance which cannot be disregarded.
And there is one view of it, which commends itself emphatically to the people of Wisconsin. Our local situation at the terminus of the (Great Lakes) possesses advantages beyond the power of figures to compute.
The question is, shall the people of this Territory (allow) all these advantages to slip out of their hands. To prevent it, they have something to do. They have the elements, even, to contend against.
Everything drifts to Chicago, and will naturally seek the Mississippi through the Illinois River. It is therefore most obviously the policy of Wisconsin to put forth her united strength to counteract these tendencies and secure to herself the benefits of her natural position.
The admission of Wisconsin as one of the independent States of the Union is a question on which a difference of opinion exists. Some consider the advantages of a Territorial condition greatly to overbalance the evils, and will oppose the project.
The governor leaves the question where it ought to be left — to the decision of the people — and recommends that the question be taken to the autumn election, when the people will be called upon to meet in precincts to make choice for the representatives for the next legislative Assembly.
