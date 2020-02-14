Don't cut UW's coat to pieces -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 14, 1870:
It would not be wise to tear the state university's central building to pieces. When other edifices are erected, as they should be, we shall want the central building substantially as it now is, for cabinets, library, recitation rooms, etc.
It is better to erect buildings and complete the plan as it was begun and thus make the central edifice useful, than to tear down what must eventually be rebuilt to accommodate the state.
It would be very much like cutting a man's coat to pieces to make an awkward, ill-fitting vest of the same material. The state wants a full suit throughout. It would like it now, and can see no good reason why it should stand shivering in the cold any longer.
It is a shame that Wisconsin should have a university so small, incommodious, poorly supported and unknown, while Michigan has one with six times the number of students and is the best known young university in the world.
We think Wisconsin is as great a state as Michigan, and her young men are entitled to as good educational advantages as Michigan or any other state.