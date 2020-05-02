Don Daugherty: Don't sanitize speech college campuses in Wisconsin

For college students, the old “sticks and stones” adage that parents teach young children shouldn’t be revised to end with a recommendation that name-callers be reported to school authorities. Not only would that not prepare students for dealing with post-college reality — which can be harsh — it would also run afoul of the First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
Unfortunately, that may be just what is now happening on Wisconsin campuses.
On April 23, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) released a study of speech codes at 44 colleges and universities throughout Wisconsin and rated each according to a “traffic light” system developed by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). According to the system, red signals that the school “has at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.” Yellow signals that the school “is one whose policies restrict a more limited amount of protected expression or, by virtue of their vague wording, could too easily be used to restrict protected expression.” Green signals that the school’s “policies do not seriously imperil speech.”
The study found that speech restrictions are widespread and pervasive at colleges throughout the state. In fact, every college or university had some policies which restrict or threaten freedom of speech. WILL gave a red rating to 55% of the institutions in total. While that may seem high, WILL rated 75% of technical colleges red. WILL rate 33% of four-year colleges in the University of Wisconsin System red.
Five UW schools—Whitewater, Superior, Platteville, Stevens Point and River Falls— have “bias response systems,” which is a formal method the school puts in place for students, faculty and other members of the community to report offensive speech. Just because speech is “offensive” doesn’t mean it isn’t constitutionally protected. Nonetheless, reports about such speech can result in investigation of the student-speaker by “bias response teams.”
Overbroad speech restrictions on individual UW campuses are particularly odd given that, at the system level, UW policies are generally protective of free speech. Further, UW System policies supersede those of individual campuses. So at the very least, individual UW schools must promptly align their speech policies with those of the system, or they risk discouraging students from exercising their constitutional rights based on policies that are actually void.
Unlike UW schools and public technical colleges, private institutions are generally not constrained by the First Amendment. At the same time, the entire enterprise of liberal education depends on principles of free speech and, as FIRE notes, many private schools promise their students and faculty an environment of academic freedom. Unnecessary limitations on speech, even when it expresses controversial views, may breach this promise.
A few institutions with red ratings have designated certain areas “free speech zones.” For example, UW-Parkside has two designated “free speech areas” and Northcentral Technical College has a “public assembly area.” Creating such zones gets it backward, however. Besides narrow restrictions, such as those intended to prevent serious interference with a school’s educational mission, the entire campus should be a free speech zone. Instead, such zones actually limit free speech to particular areas on campus. In a lawsuit brought by WILL challenging similar restrictions enforced by Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, a federal court found in March 2019 that applying this type of policy to prohibit a student from distributing valentines on campus was unconstitutional.
In fact, when overly restrictive codes have been challenged in court, they nearly always have been found to violate the First Amendment. In the 1980s, a raft of similar restrictions on speech were imposed by colleges and universities across the country. But after a number of them were declared unconstitutional by federal courts — including an earlier UW System policy struck down in 1991 — these codes went out of style. Until recently.
Today, school administrators may see speech codes as a quick fix for tamping down tensions caused by controversial speech on campus. In addition, the amount of hateful speech has undoubtedly increased with the rise of social media. But discourse in the real world is not sanitized by the government, and shielding students temporarily from nasty speech does them no favors in the long run. Preparing to live in an open, democratic, pluralistic society such as ours requires students learn to tolerate the views of others, even when they are obnoxious. This is the type of tolerance that’s required by our Constitution and allows for true academic freedom.
Daugherty is senior counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!