Don Daugherty: Don't sanitize speech college campuses in Wisconsin

Five UW schools—Whitewater, Superior, Platteville, Stevens Point and River Falls— have “bias response systems,” which is a formal method the school puts in place for students, faculty and other members of the community to report offensive speech. Just because speech is “offensive” doesn’t mean it isn’t constitutionally protected. Nonetheless, reports about such speech can result in investigation of the student-speaker by “bias response teams.”

Overbroad speech restrictions on individual UW campuses are particularly odd given that, at the system level, UW policies are generally protective of free speech. Further, UW System policies supersede those of individual campuses. So at the very least, individual UW schools must promptly align their speech policies with those of the system, or they risk discouraging students from exercising their constitutional rights based on policies that are actually void.

Unlike UW schools and public technical colleges, private institutions are generally not constrained by the First Amendment. At the same time, the entire enterprise of liberal education depends on principles of free speech and, as FIRE notes, many private schools promise their students and faculty an environment of academic freedom. Unnecessary limitations on speech, even when it expresses controversial views, may breach this promise.