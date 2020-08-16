You have permission to edit this article.
Dogs raise leg to Trump 2020 in winning caption
Dogs raise leg to Trump 2020 in winning caption

Winning Dog Walk You Toon

Sharon Grant of Madison, is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Sharon!

Her caption about dogs walking past a Trump 2020 sign beat out more than 120 entries. Grant wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Karen Turner

  • of Verona: “We’re supposed to stay off that lawn. It’s already fertilized.”

Larry Lelle

  • of Arlington Heights, Illinois: “Don’t you love it when life gives you something to aim for?”

Wayne Kimmell

  • of Monona: “Hey look Sparky! We walked clear out of Dane County.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

