Dogs raise leg to Trump 2020 in winning caption

Sharon Grant of Madison, is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Sharon!
Her caption about dogs walking past a Trump 2020 sign beat out more than 120 entries. Grant wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Karen Turner
- of Verona: “We’re supposed to stay off that lawn. It’s already fertilized.”
Larry Lelle
- of Arlington Heights, Illinois: “Don’t you love it when life gives you something to aim for?”
Wayne Kimmell
- of Monona: “Hey look Sparky! We walked clear out of Dane County.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.