Doggy duty wins this week's You Toon contest

Don Ross of Mount Horeb is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Don!
His caption about classified documents beat out more than 100 entries. Ross wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jim Laverty
- of Mineral Point: “And I remember how much trouble I got in when I misplaced the grocery list.”
Pauli Fenrick
- of Platteville: “They are nuclear codes or Martha Washington’s mean tuna casserole recipe.”
Susanne Soppe
People are also reading…
- of McFarland: “Maybe the dog should eat their homework.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.