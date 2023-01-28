 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Doggy duty wins this week's You Toon contest

Winning documents You Toon

Don Ross of Mount Horeb is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Don!

His caption about classified documents beat out more than 100 entries. Ross wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jim Laverty

  • of Mineral Point: “And I remember how much trouble I got in when I misplaced the grocery list.”

Pauli Fenrick

  • of Platteville: “They are nuclear codes or Martha Washington’s mean tuna casserole recipe.”

Susanne Soppe

  • of McFarland: “Maybe the dog should eat their homework.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

