Doggy cleanup crew wins contest

Dave Bouché of Dane is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dave!
His caption about dogs at Brat Fest beat out more than 80 entries. Bouché wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Randy Primozic
- of Madison: “Can you say ‘doggy bag’?”
Jacob LaVolpe
- of Wilmette, Illinois: “Have you ever wondered if heaven is on earth?”
Pete Van Zeeland
- of Madison: “Fallen food season has begun.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.