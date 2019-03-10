Scott MacLauchlin of Evansville is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Scott!
His caption about Michael Cohen meeting Kim Jong Un beat out more than 80 other entries. MacLauchlin wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “It would have been better if you didn’t speak English, either.”
Ernie Hanson
- of Madison: “Rocket Man, meet Big Mouth.”
Kelly Hauser
- of Madison: “I’m putting Kim Jong Un in charge of your prison sentence.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.