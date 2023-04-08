This State Journal editorial ran on April 3, 1923:

One of the great unsolved mysteries of our big cities is why people like to gather in a crowd and watch the pick-and-shovel brigade dig a hole in the ground.

It’s a curiosity that isn’t limited to cities. Go out into the country, start digging, and it’ll be just a matter of minutes until the farmer will climb down off his tractor or desert his plow and hurry across the field to watch.

One theory is that the lure of digging into the earth is inherited from boyhood when all of us were firmly convinced that pirates’ treasure was buried nearby.

On second thought, it is suggested: “The soil down under the surface attracts us because we realize that’s where we came from, and that’s where we’ll return.”

Have you a better explanation?

Mark this: The crowd that gladly gathers to watch the ditch digger is also ready to stop and gaze, semi-trance fashion, at the safe being hoisted out of a building, the fallen horse, the bootleg victim sleeping in the gutter, or similar unimportant sights.

It lures them all — from rushing businessman to corner loafer, rich, poor, highbrow, simpleton. Afraid they’ll miss something. Never too busy to waste time.

However, let’s keep on gathering in crowds to watch. Thereby, we express insatiable curiosity that is back of all progress. Curiosity, which drove Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden, is the guiding force of most of their descendants.