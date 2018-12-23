* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OUR VIEW: Only a handful of games would go past 8:30 p.m., which shouldn't be a burden

Jenkins is a Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood resident on Madison’s Near West Side and a member of No New Stadium, a group of neighbors and others who oppose the Edgewood High School stadium proposal: nonewstadium.org.