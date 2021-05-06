Dianne Hesselbein: Remove barriers and make higher education more affordable

The value of higher education is clear: For our state to prosper and succeed, our next generation must possess the knowledge to imagine, innovate and create. Those seeking higher education should not be locked out due to rising costs.

Fortunately, Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget proposal works to remove financial barriers and make higher education more affordable for all Wisconsinites.

Gov. Evers’ budget proposes the largest investment the University of Wisconsin System has seen in two decades. The proposal will continue and fund the current tuition freeze for Wisconsin residents, help campuses recover from COVID-19, and expand the “Bucky’s Tuition Promise” for low-income students. Evers’ budget also will provide a critical 17% increase in funding for Wisconsin Technical Colleges.

It became clear to me while serving on the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt that both students and families need help dealing with higher education costs and resulting student loan debt. I am pleased our recommendations were fully embraced and incorporated into the governor’s proposal. Notably, borrowers will benefit from the creation of a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights, and the Office of Student Loan Ombudsman.