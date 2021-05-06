Dianne Hesselbein: Remove barriers and make higher education more affordable

The value of higher education is clear: For our state to prosper and succeed, our next generation must possess the knowledge to imagine, innovate and create. Those seeking higher education should not be locked out due to rising costs.
Fortunately, Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget proposal works to remove financial barriers and make higher education more affordable for all Wisconsinites.
Gov. Evers’ budget proposes the largest investment the University of Wisconsin System has seen in two decades. The proposal will continue and fund the current tuition freeze for Wisconsin residents, help campuses recover from COVID-19, and expand the “Bucky’s Tuition Promise” for low-income students. Evers’ budget also will provide a critical 17% increase in funding for Wisconsin Technical Colleges.
It became clear to me while serving on the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt that both students and families need help dealing with higher education costs and resulting student loan debt. I am pleased our recommendations were fully embraced and incorporated into the governor’s proposal. Notably, borrowers will benefit from the creation of a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights, and the Office of Student Loan Ombudsman.
If approved, the budget would address a variety of project requests to repair and update aging educational infrastructure throughout the state. This will help attract incoming freshmen to our campuses across the state and ensure the UW System remains innovative and competitive.
Unfortunately, Republicans in the State Building Commission voted down all proposed capital improvements found in the budget, but I hope to see them revived moving forward.
Education must remain available and affordable for all Wisconsinites seeking to improve themselves and, in turn, improve our state. But without needed state funding, many will confront financial challenges they cannot meet. We must continue to make higher education affordable.
As former President Barack Obama said, “Higher education cannot be a luxury reserved just for a privileged few. It is an economic necessity for every family. And every family should be able to afford it.”
I believe Gov. Evers’ budget proposals for UW System and the Wisconsin Technical Colleges will make higher education affordable for every Wisconsin family.
Hesselbein, D-Middleton, represents the 79th Assembly District and is ranking Democratic member on the Assembly Committee for Colleges and Universities: Rep.Hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov.