Diane C. Gooding and Anna Moffit: Insurance companies should cover remote therapy for mental illness

Mental illnesses such as anxiety, major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder are relatively common, with an estimated 1 in 4 Americans over the age of 18 being diagnosed with one of these disorders. For many of these affected Americans, the management of their illness requires some form of psychotherapy, medication or both. More severe forms of mental illness may require frequent and multiple forms of supportive therapy to minimize the risks of hospitalization.

Admittedly, this is a challenging time for everyone. An international pandemic makes people feel especially vulnerable. The social distancing, working at home and cancelled social gatherings have resulted in increased feelings of social isolation, loneliness and anxiety. These feelings are frequently associated with heightened depression and greater risk for suicide. Now more than ever people need to be able to access their support systems, including their therapists.