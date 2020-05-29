Diane C. Gooding and Anna Moffit: Insurance companies should cover remote therapy for mental illness

Mental illnesses such as anxiety, major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder are relatively common, with an estimated 1 in 4 Americans over the age of 18 being diagnosed with one of these disorders. For many of these affected Americans, the management of their illness requires some form of psychotherapy, medication or both. More severe forms of mental illness may require frequent and multiple forms of supportive therapy to minimize the risks of hospitalization.
Admittedly, this is a challenging time for everyone. An international pandemic makes people feel especially vulnerable. The social distancing, working at home and cancelled social gatherings have resulted in increased feelings of social isolation, loneliness and anxiety. These feelings are frequently associated with heightened depression and greater risk for suicide. Now more than ever people need to be able to access their support systems, including their therapists.
Fortunately, one alternative to in-person therapy is telehealth, which is the remote delivery of psychotherapy or occupational therapy via video, telephone and the internet. To date, many insurance plans have not reimbursed their members for psychotherapy sessions conducted in this manner. Given this pandemic and the medical necessity for regular therapy for many, this policy needed to be reconsidered. Especially now, people should not be forced to choose between risking their mental health and risking their physical health to go to their mental health practitioner’s office. It is imperative that folks’ mental health treatment experience little to no disruption.
A significant proportion of people with mental illness — including students, teachers, medical professionals, office workers and small business owners — are covered by health insurance. Typically, after meeting certain copays, a 45-minute in-person therapy session would be covered up to 80%. But most larger insurance plans have not reimbursed therapeutic intervention unless it is administered via face-to-face format. Otherwise, the cost of the session would be the sole financial responsibility of the client.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains unclear whether or not one’s therapy session will be covered if a person chooses to continue therapy via videoconferencing or telephone. That needs to change. People should get the support they need without paying the full cost of a session.
All insurance plans should consider covering telehealth for mental health services on a regular basis, not simply during a pandemic. This would give college students continuity of care, help elderly people with limited access to transportation, and provide better access to disenfranchised people in rural and other underserved areas.
It might be especially beneficial for those individuals who, in the throes of a major depressive episode, have great difficulty getting to appointments outside the home. Andrew Solomon writes eloquently of this torpor in his book, “Noonday Demon.”
Mental health professionals should be reimbursed for remote delivery at the same level as in-person therapy. A study of several major private insurance companies indicated that for private-payer reimbursement, average reimbursements for telehealth services are significantly lower that for non-telehealth claims.
We applaud our state and others who granted an emergency waiver request for telehealth services for licensed practitioners. But those waivers may be time-limited. We fervently believe no one should have to choose between their physical and mental health. We urge insurance companies to do more to help people with mental illness so they can continue contributing to our great country.
Gooding is a professor of psychology and vice president of NAMI-Dane County. Moffit is executive director of NAMI-Dane County: www.namidanecounty.org.
