Detroit News: Welcome all probes into Michigan shooting

There may never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.

All reviews of the deadly shooting should be welcomed.

Yet Oxford Superintendent Tim Throne has turned down Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to investigate the shooting.

“I am extremely disappointed that the school district chose to decline my offer to devote the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to review the events leading up to and on November 30th,” Nessel said in a statement. “This tragedy demands a united effort from all of us who serve the Oxford community.”

Nessel’s offer came after Throne wrote to the Oxford school community, explaining that he would seek an outside review:

“I have personally asked for a third-party review of all the events of the past week because our community and our families deserve a full, transparent accounting of what occurred. We also plan to make regular updates to our families and community.”