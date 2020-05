Detroit News: Use coronavirus relief funds for recovery alone

Michigan localities are no stranger to pension debt. In 2019, Michigan’s 100 largest municipalities had racked up more than $5.5 billion combined in unfunded pension liabilities, according to a study from the Mackinac Center.

James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center, said in an email that while most of the state's local governments’ costs are wrapped up in personnel, meaning federal relief funds would naturally go toward promised pension benefits, it’s possible city managers would try to unload some of their debt.

“Some managers may make extra payments to pay down existing pension debts with extra money from the federal government, but likely only if the federal government provides relief funds worth more than their revenue losses,” Hohman wrote.

He also noted that local governments will be less affected by COVID-19, since their revenue is based largely on property taxes, which are more stable than income or sales taxes.

States and local governments should certainly get a handle on their pensions, but giving them federal tax dollars from other states — all while adding to the federal debt — is the same stripe of bad thinking that got them into their current fix in the first place.