Detroit News: Only in-person schools deserve relief funds

As it did with the other massive COVID bills, Congress chose to use Title I as the formula to distribute the federal dollars.

Since Title I is used to boost districts with high percentages of children from low-income families, it’s urban districts that are seeing the largest influxes of cash.

For instance, the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be receiving about $24,000 per child — or $1.2 billion — from the three bailout bills. Flint public schools will get more than $40,000 per kid.

Yet these districts have delayed getting students back to the classroom. DPSCD started opening schools to students earlier this month, but teachers have not been on board. This is extremely frustrating to Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who knows that Detroit kids have suffered by not being in the classroom. Many haven’t engaged at all online and are extremely behind in their learning.

Plymouth-Canton schools, on the other hand, are pretty much back to full-time in-person learning, and the district is only receiving $722 per child.

COVID-19 has impacted all students, regardless of where they live or what school they attend. All schools have had to take cautionary measures as they bring kids back to the classroom.