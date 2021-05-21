Detroit News: Michigan should ditch the idea of registering fact checkers

“Social media companies deplatform people, politicians, and businesses on the basis of ‘fact checkers’ who relish their roles punishing those whom they deem ‘false,’” Maddock wrote on social media. “ ... My legislation will put fact checkers on notice: Don’t be wrong, don’t be sloppy, and you better be right.”

Such rhetoric could help garner enthusiasm among Maddock’s Trump-loving base, but it’s not the job of the government to regulate what any journalist does in such sweeping fashion. Libel laws already exist to protect against the intentional spread of false information.

“Maddock’s bill is an unconstitutional trifecta,” said Len Niehoff, professor of First Amendment law at the University of Michigan Law School, in an email. “First, the requirement that certain fact checkers register with the state and post a $1 million bond is a prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment. Second, the bill is so unclear about when and to whom it applies that it violates the due process clause. And, finally, by singling out only certain fact checkers who the sponsor does not like, the bill also probably violates the equal protection clause.”