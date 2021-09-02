Detroit News: Biden spins alternate reality on Afghanistan

Biden spoke of those Americans remaining in Afghanistan as if they were volunteers, saying he would get them out “if they choose” to leave.

Most wanted out, but couldn’t get to evacuation zones and are now in hiding. The president’s faith in the Taliban to help collect them and get them safely back home is pollyannish.

Nothing in Biden’s remarks should assure the families of those Americans left behind that their loved ones will be safely returned. After all, Biden promised not to end the withdrawal until every one of them was out, a vow he didn’t keep.

While saying he accepts full responsibility, Biden disingenuously claimed his options were limited by the withdrawal deal made by former President Donald Trump. While the decision to leave was made by Trump, the execution belonged to Biden.

It was Biden’s decision, not Trump’s, to ask just 6,000 U.S. troops to carry out the evacuation while facing tens of thousands of hostile Taliban fighters. It was also his call to close the Bagram Air Base, which could have served as a second evacuation site, before the airlift began.

Biden said America’s vital interest in Afghanistan is to assure it “can never again be used for an attack on our homeland.”