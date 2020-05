Des Moines Register: Congress must rescue postal service, a lifeline in a pandemic

We never imagined having to write an editorial defending the existence of the U.S. Postal Service. Then again, we never imagined an American president would refer to the federal agency as “a joke.”

But here we are.

The novel coronavirus has further strained the postal service’s finances. Mail volume is down by nearly a third compared to the same time last year.

“The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic,” Postmaster General Megan Brennan told members of Congress during an April telebriefing. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.”

The U.S. Postal Service will “run out of cash this fiscal year” without financial assistance, she warned.

Congress must rescue the postal service, which will require billions of public dollars. The legislation should pass with enough votes to override a veto from President Donald Trump. His apparent ignorance about the importance of the postal service is as painful as his ignorance about the danger of ingesting disinfectant. Members of Congress must work around him.