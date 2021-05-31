Derrick Van Orden: Remember the glorious dead this Memorial Day

There is no other way to describe the man who performed this act — and tens of thousands more that we will never know of — other than: “The Glorious Dead.”

Without convoluting the meaning of Memorial Day, I believe that the recent national tragedy of the pandemic has opened people’s eyes, allowing them to see what veterans and Gold Star families have known for years.

We have been granted what can be considered a blessing or a curse. We have had friends and family killed on active duty.

The reason this can be perceived as a curse is obvious. But the reason I consider this a blessing is more obscure.

We know the strength of sorrow. We understand the profound nature of loss.

This has given us the understanding of what is actually important in life and, with time, the patience to love those who do not.

I know the value of life. I have seen with my eyes the best and worst that man is capable of. I have witnessed love of mankind so profound that it is written about in the Bible.

To us then, the living: Do not waste the time we have been granted by those who have fallen. Look to the ones closest to you — your family. Tell them today, now, that you love them.