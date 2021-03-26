Denver Post: Chaos and death while grocery shopping doesn’t have to be Colorado’s story

We know that one of the victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, a man with more than a decade on the force and seven children, who responded to the call of shots being fired and died at the scene. His courage will be marked in the coming days with solemn tributes from his friends and family.

His name will forever be linked with University of Colorado Colorado Springs Police Officer Garrett Swasey who died in 2015 trying to prevent the Planned Parenthood shooting; Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish who did everything he could to deescalate a mental health crisis before he was shot and killed; and Kendrick Castillo who died in 2019 while trying to stop a teen gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Too many heroes have fallen in recent years to name here.

Some of the details will be hard to turn away from, but they won’t matter.

Knowing the shooter’s name and his motive won’t bring back the dead or stop the hurt felt throughout the Boulder community.

And some details will be critical as we go forward.