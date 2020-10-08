Denver Post: Calm down about voter fraud, but investigate valid concerns

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has raised concerns that a few of the hundreds of thousands of voter registration postcards sent by Secretary of State Jena Griswold went to non-citizens and deceased voters. These were not ballots. These were reminders to folks that they could register if they were eligible to do so under Colorado and federal law.

The concern from Buck, and other Republicans like former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, is that if those non-citizens or deceased voters are on a list of potentially eligible voters, they or someone else may be able to register, get a ballot in the mail and cast it fraudulently.

No one is alleging that the folks who got the postcards are on the voter rolls or that their attempt to register would be successful. But, if there is an error in the state’s driver’s license database showing that the people who received the postcards are in fact eligible voters when they are not, it could be a loophole allowing a non-citizen to register, get a ballot and vote. It’s worthy of scrutiny.