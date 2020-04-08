Dennis Harkins: Dan Rossiter made Dane County better for people with disabilities

One of Dane County’s little-known leaders passed away recently. Dan Rossiter led to fruition what became known as one the world’s very best systems of support for people with intellectual and other disabilities. His effective and humble guidance for more than 25 years are an example of the type of leadership we can hope for and provide today.
Dan’s leadership was not based upon a position of authority, but upon a desire to serve, to strengthen others to lead and contribute, and to invite the ideas and efforts of others to make things work better. As a manager within the Dane County Human Services Department, Dan helped county and state officials support innovation during a time of ongoing funding cuts and challenges. No easy task.
Dan modeled transparency, making sure that those who needed support, their families, and the local agencies providing that support were always aware of the important funding and program decisions that were being made, and encouraged them to influence those decisions. Those were the people Dan credited for the good things Dane County accomplished.
What were just a few of those good things? With Dan’s guidance and the collective leadership he inspired, Dane County became a world leader in supporting people with intellectual and other disabilities to live in their own houses and apartments rather than group homes or institutions. Throughout the world, people were amazed by and learned from Dane County’s focus on providing relationships with employers to enable every adult the opportunity to work, regardless of the need for support related to disability. From birth throughout their school years, children were supported to be children, connected rather than distanced within their neighborhoods and communities.
A good man, one of the very best, Dan Rossiter was the quintessential Irishman. He loved life, music, good whiskey and most of all, his family and other people. He was humble to a fault, smart, wise, clever enough to confound and beat back state and county budget cutters time after time. He was courageous, putting his job on the line to oppose proposed budget cuts and harmful policies. And he was funny, so very funny — a nice quality to have around in good and bad times.
Dan cared about every single person and family the county served, and knew them all by name. They did not need to agree with him or be respectful of him to have his support. Often he brought those who disagreed with him into work groups to help create or modify services. He believed that ultimately, if people worked together with integrity, differences would be worked out and support to people would be strengthened.
Dane County is today a better place to live because of the leadership of Dan Rossiter. We will miss him. The legacy he would hope for is that we continue to work together, to strengthen one another, all of us together with and without disabilities.
Dennis Harkins is a longtime Dane County resident and former Director of Services to People With Developmental Disabilities within what is now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!