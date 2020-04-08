Dennis Harkins: Dan Rossiter made Dane County better for people with disabilities

A good man, one of the very best, Dan Rossiter was the quintessential Irishman. He loved life, music, good whiskey and most of all, his family and other people. He was humble to a fault, smart, wise, clever enough to confound and beat back state and county budget cutters time after time. He was courageous, putting his job on the line to oppose proposed budget cuts and harmful policies. And he was funny, so very funny — a nice quality to have around in good and bad times.

Dan cared about every single person and family the county served, and knew them all by name. They did not need to agree with him or be respectful of him to have his support. Often he brought those who disagreed with him into work groups to help create or modify services. He believed that ultimately, if people worked together with integrity, differences would be worked out and support to people would be strengthened.

Dane County is today a better place to live because of the leadership of Dan Rossiter. We will miss him. The legacy he would hope for is that we continue to work together, to strengthen one another, all of us together with and without disabilities.

Dennis Harkins is a longtime Dane County resident and former Director of Services to People With Developmental Disabilities within what is now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

