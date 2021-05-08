Denise Seyfer: I almost lost access to lifesaving medication — Senate Bill 215 would ensure that I don’t

In light of the economic and medical instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more urgent for our lawmakers to pass policy that protects patients like me from harmful insurance practices. I’ve been the victim of such practices, and they left me scrambling to afford my lifesaving prescription medication.
Right now, there is legislation before the Wisconsin state Legislature — Senate Bill 215 and Assembly Bill 184 — that would ensure that health plans count the value of copay assistance toward a patient’s out-of-pocket cost responsibility and annual deductible. It seems simple enough, but this policy will have a life-changing impact for patients like me.
Three years ago, I was admitted to the hospital and suddenly diagnosed with advanced pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and incurable condition that affects the arteries in the lungs and in the heart. Since that diagnosis, my life has depended on me being able to take the medications that control my PAH. I am only able to work part-time because of my condition, and fortunately my family qualifies for copay assistance to help us pay for my medication. I’m not alone. Many patients depend on copay coupon cards and discounts to afford medically necessary medications — especially when there are no alternative or more affordable medications to choose from.
Last year, our insurance plan implemented a “specialty copay card program.” It sounded good on paper, but it effectively ignored the value of my copay assistance by not counting it toward my deductible. It’s a relatively new insurance tactic, sometimes referred to as a “copay accumulator adjustment program.” With the copay accumulator program in place, I had to pay full price for my medications after I spent my copay assistance for the year because I had made no progress in paying down my annual deductible.
Meanwhile, my insurance company cashed in twice at my expense: first when they pocketed the value of my copay assistance without counting it toward my deductible, and again when I had to pay down my deductible. Because of the copay accumulator program, my copay assistance did nothing to help me pay less for my prescription — it just deferred full payment for the medication by a few months.
My family and I were shocked. I needed my prescription to stay out of the hospital, which would be far more costly, and we didn’t have the money to pay down our deductible all at once. Thankfully, due to the life-threatening nature of my condition, I was able to get an emergency supply of my medication from my doctor and secure a payment plan to help my family manage paying down our deductible.
Not every patient will be so lucky in this scenario. Unfortunately, new research shows at least two-thirds of health plans in Wisconsin have policies that do not count the value of copay assistance toward patient costs. Research shows that patients subjected to this insurance policy are 20% more likely to stop taking their medications, most often because they can no longer afford them. Of course, this can lead to higher costs for patients who have to visit the doctor’s office or hospital to manage their worsening health. It also leads to higher costs for taxpayers because our dollars support the state health systems caring for these sicker patients.
Copay assistance provides a critical lifeline for patients, but it means nothing if it can’t count toward our out-of-pocket costs. The Wisconsin state Legislature has the opportunity to protect patients from harmful policies once and for all by passing Senate Bill 215 and Assembly Bill 184, legislation championed by Sen. André Jacque and Rep. Paul Tittl. SB 215 and AB 184 would ensure that all out-of-pocket payments made by patients — whether from copay assistance or otherwise — count toward their annual deductible or out-of-pocket maximum for prescription drug benefits.
Especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers need to make it easier for patients to afford their prescription medications. I urge the state Legislature to take action to support patients and pass SB 215.
Denise Seyfer is a Wisconsin native, a resident of the Milwaukee area, and a former elementary school teacher.
