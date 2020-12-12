Denise Collins: Joe Biden won Wisconsin, now Republicans need Georgia on their minds

We can prevent this from happening, but only if every Republican in the country bands together.

Unfortunately, many Republicans aren’t doing this. Instead, they are casting the previous election as illegitimate and are even attempting to overturn the results.

We saw a lot of this right here in Wisconsin. The Trump campaign paid for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties as a way to prove that massive voter fraud changed the result. But not only did these recounts turn up no evidence of fraud, they actually expanded Biden’s margin in the state by 87 votes.

These efforts aren’t only frivolous, but could actually damage our party’s image and electoral chances. If we tell our voters not to trust elections, aren’t we essentially telling them that voting doesn’t matter?

Rather than fight a losing battle over the last election, Wisconsin Republicans need to help our counterparts down South. If we lend our energy to phone-banking, donating and spreading the conservative message to Georgia voters, we could make a big difference in keeping those seats red.